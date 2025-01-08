Inside Musk’s obsession with race issues in the UK

Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter) and self-described “chief troll officer”, took a break this week from advising the United States president-elect on how to cut government waste by telling European governments how to run pretty much everything, prompting angry responses from the French president, the German chancellor and the Norwegian prime minister.

His most significant spat was, however, with Sir Keir Starmer, whom he accused of being “complicit in the rape of Britain” during the sexual abuse scandals in northern England in the 2000s and 2010s. After days of hostile online attacks – Musk posted 48 times about British politics in a single week – the British Prime Minister defended his record as director of public prosecutions, pointing out that he had brought the first prosecution of an “Asian grooming gang” in Rochdale.

It is not the first time the world’s richest man has crossed virtual swords with a man he has called variously “two-tier Keir”, “Starmtrooper” and “utterly despicable”. Neither is it the first time that Musk has weighed in on the topic of race or religion in America and Europe. So, has this man of many obsessions – from electric cars to colonising Mars, “woke viruses” to coronaviruses – found a new one? And if so, what might underpin his thinking in this area?

Having posted on X in 2021 that he would “prefer to stay out of politics”, Musk has spent the past two years doing the exact opposite, especially when there’s a racial angle involved. In October 2023, he told a descendant of Robert E Lee, the Confederate general whose statue was melted down after becoming a focus for deadly white nationalist protests in 2017: “They absolutely want your extinction.” The following month, he replied to a user on X who had accused Jews of supporting bringing “hordes of minorities” into the United States: “You have said the actual truth.”

Last year, he posted – and withdrew – unsubstantiated claims of cannibalism in Haiti, described Humza Yousaf, the former first minister of Scotland, as a “super racist scumbag” and endorsed the anti-migration, anti-Islam Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party, claiming that “only the AfD can save Germany” (Musk is livestreaming an hour-long chat with its leader, Alice Weidel, on X on Thursday). During the summer riots in Britain he shared – and deleted – a conspiracy theory that the Government was building special detainment camps in the Falkland Islands for people rioting against Muslims.

Musk has returned to this theme this week, falling out with Nigel Farage over the Reform leader’s refusal to support “Tommy Robinson”, a former member of the British National Party who has described Islam as “backward and fascist”, a “threat to our way of life” and a “disease”. Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is currently serving an 18-month sentence for contempt of court, having broadcast false claims about a Syrian teenager during the summer riots. “Free Tommy Robinson!” wrote Musk on January 2, convinced that he’s a political prisoner incarcerated for attempting to expose grooming gangs. “Those who covered up this travesty should take his place in that cell.”

All these views have, of course, been magnified many times over thanks to Musk’s ownership of X, where “heaps of unfiltered posts that plainly celebrate racism, anti-Semitism, and outright Nazism are easily accessible and possibly even promoted by the site’s algorithm”, according to an article in the Atlantic in November.

However, working out exactly what Musk thinks on race and religion – and why he thinks the way he does – is not as easy as some seem to think. Not only has he rarely said anything specific on the topic, but his life and words are full of contradictions.

For example, some newspapers have attempted to pin down his views on race to a violent South African childhood lived against the backdrop of a racist grandfather, a brutal father and a regime of apartheid. Joshua Haldeman, Musk’s maternal grandfather, was undoubtedly a quasi-fascist, anti-Semitic proponent of the South African regime, railing against “mind control” in the media, whereby “an unconditional propaganda warfare is carried on against the white man”. But he died before Elon was even three years old. And although his son-in-law, Errol, whom Elon has described as “pure evil”, has written racially offensive emails to his son, he also claims to have belonged to the anti-apartheid Progressive Party.

Musk, like many white South Africans in the 1980s, lived in elite, segregated communities and attended exclusive schools where it was commonly believed that black people could not be trusted with democracy. However, a liberal headmaster at Pretoria Boys High had fostered a sufficiently progressive ethos that some students travelled to anti-apartheid protests. Musk, a chronic loner as a teenager, took the unusual step of befriending one of the few black students and standing up to racist slurs in the lunch queue, despite being bullied for doing so.

According to Ashlee Vance, one of Musk’s biographers, he left South Africa soon after high school partly to avoid having to support apartheid by serving in the country’s armed forces.

Before acquiring Twitter in 2022, Musk’s two most notable posts on the subject of religion were as follows:

“Wow, 180,000 American killed by other Americans since 9/11 vs only 33 by Muslim terrorists” (February, 2013).

“The blanket entry ban on citizens from certain primarily Muslim countries is not the best way to address the country’s challenges” (January, 2017).

Even in October 2023, a year after acquiring the site, he wrote: “I want all humans to be happy and prosperous, without regard to race, creed, religion or anything else.” And less than two months ago he wrote: “A new philosophy of the future is needed… that is compatible with most existing belief systems. I believe it should be curiosity about the universe – expand humanity to become a multi-planet, then interstellar, species to see what’s out there.”

So, if psychotherapy about his upbringing offers an unconvincing way of arguing that Musk is an overt racist, how else do we explain an apparent obsession with sharing racially charged views that are offensive to many? Are they a glitch in the software of an engineer who believes education a process “of downloading data and algorithms into your brain” and life itself likely to be a “simulation”? Or simply the attention-seeking hyperactivity of a bullied child with a fondness for conspiracy theories, a diagnosis of Asperger’s and a receptive, global audience?

The key, however, to understanding Musk’s views on race and religion lies in his resolute opposition to what he calls the “woke mind virus” (WMV), an obsession that appears to supersede – and inform – all his other political views.

“Silicon Valley was ground zero in the diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) movement,” says a tech insider who was worked in San Francisco for almost two decades. “You had to be on the inside of the hiring committees to see how truly anti-meritocratic and racist/sexist the DEI regime was. People would talk about good and bad skin colours: black was ‘good’, white was ‘bad’. It was a dystopia, and it radicalised many people, including me, against the DEI project.

“Musk blames the school system, and the California DEI culture, for imbuing his daughter with the WMV and turning her super DEI/Marxist/trans [in 2022, aged 18, she changed her name and denounced her father, who promptly joined the Republican party].

“He vowed to destroy the WMV as a result. My view is that Musk’s project now is to eradicate from Western culture a WMV that he sees as being responsible for the blind eye that was turned to the mass rapes in Britain.”

In short, Musk’s broadsides are not really about race or religion. Their main targets are, instead, a hyper-liberal, hyper-tolerant Western society whose perceived decadence he blames for many of today’s problems.

Christiana Musk, who is married to his brother, Kimbal, made a similar point about the hierarchy of the billionaire’s priorities in Walter Isaacson’s biography. The rift with his daughter, she argued, was caused more by her radical Marxism than her gender identity. “He has no biases against gay or trans or race,” she said.

Look more closely at Musk’s political interventions and race and religion certainly appear to play a supporting, rather than a primary, role. Yes, he trashed George Soros, a common target for anti-Semitism, for “hating humanity”, but he was probably motivated by the Holocaust survivor selling his Tesla shares. He has flirted with the “great replacement theory” promulgated by white supremacists, but he has also criticised it for failing to address low birth rates across Asia, as well as Europe. And although he claimed that a British civil war was “inevitable” during the summer riots, calling policing of the unrest “one-sided”, his main focus was, again, on libertarianism.

“Arrested for making comments on Facebook!” he posted in August on X. “Is this Britain or the Soviet Union?”

The man described by Farage as a “free speech absolutist” has a tendency to exaggeration and distortion, overlooking the inconvenient facts cherished by the mainstream media that he loves to attack. The “comments” weren’t simply comments; they involved incitement to racial violence. More recently, Musk has claimed Starmer called Trump a racist (he didn’t); urged King Charles to call an election (he can’t); praised Robinson for “telling the truth” (he didn’t); and released a list of “MPs who voted against deporting foreign rapists” which turned out to be something completely different (thanks to fact-checking on X by “Larry, Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office”, the official profile of Larry the Downing Street cat).

Interestingly, Musk’s absolutism in this regard extends beyond borders – and even atmospheres. When asked by Benjamin Netanyahu to do more to stop anti-Semitism, Musk told the Israeli Prime Minister that, while he was “obviously” against anti-Semitism, “free speech does at times mean that someone you don’t like is saying something you don’t like”.

He went on to declare himself “against attacking any group” as infighting would stand in the way of his ultimate goal of “becoming a spacefaring civilisation” before life on earth is destroyed. As he said in 2018, “I would like to die on Mars – just not on impact.”

One wonders, however, who exactly would make the cut to join him in his anti-WMV Mars-ship Enterprise.