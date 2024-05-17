Inside One Couple’s Real-Life “Bridgerton”-Themed Wedding in London: See the Stunning Photos (Exclusive)

Superfans Tiffany Rae and Shanti Hinton said "I do" in a regency-themed "fairytale" ceremony attended by Queen Charlotte, Lady Danbury and Genevieve Delacroix

When Tiffany Rae and Shanti Hinton found out they were the recipients of a real-life Bridgerton-themed wedding in London, “We were shocked,” Rae tells PEOPLE. “We looked at each other like, ‘Wait, what? Are you serious?’ We were so happy we started to cry. It felt like destiny.”



On March 21, Rae, 28, a professional dancer, and Hinton, 28, a sports coach, tied the knot at the historic Chiswick House & Gardens during a whirlwind destination wedding brimming with Bridgeton-themed details and surprise appearances from the show’s cast members, including Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury) and Kathryn Drysdale (Madame Delacroix).

Now, nearly two months after their nuptials, the couple is still on cloud nine. “It was a dream,” says Rae. “Such an amazing experience. We’re really grateful.”



Katie Julia Tiffany Rae and Shanti Hinton 's Bridgerton wedding

Rosheuvel and Andoh — who had afternoon tea with the couple before the nuptials and performed a toast at the wedding — were thrilled to be a part of the festivities. “They’re beautiful, eloquent and confident,” says Rosheuvel. Adds Andoh: "I feel very happy for them.”



Liam Daniel/Netflix From Left: Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Tiffany Rae and Shanti Hinton

But the Bridgeton stars admit they weren’t quite sure about the idea of Netflix giving away a show-themed wedding at first. “I was slightly horrified,” jokes Rosheuvel, while Andoh adds: “I thought it was a crazy idea. But then you have the conversation with them, and then you remember what this story means in people's lives.

[The show] "really, truthfully, authentically has been a part of their lives and has changed them and supported them in their journey, and I'm down with that,” says Rosheuvel.



Liam Daniel/Netflix From Left: Kathryn Drysdale, Treena Williams, Dawn-Chere, Allure Bridal Stylist Tim Dunbar

Since it premiered in 2020, the hit romance series has always been meaningful to the couple, who first met as high school students in New York City. During season one, which starred Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset the Duke of Hastings, “I was very touched by his story,” says Hinton. “His father didn’t accept him because he had a speech impediment. I wasn’t accepted within my own family being a queer person and loving another woman. But that’s who I am.”

When Rae began watching, she immediately felt inspired. “I see myself in a lot of these stories, but specifically, Queen Charlotte,” she says. “She was the backbone of her family. A lot of times with women of color, we feel like we have to hold so much down and so much is on our shoulders. One of the lessons I took from the show is the hustle and just to always be pushing and finding positive avenues for yourself and your family.”

Katie Julia Tiffany Rae and Shanti Hinton's wedding ceremony

After Rae and Hinton attended the 2023 Bridgerton Queen’s Ball fan event in New York City, Netflix reached out and offered them the wedding of a lifetime.

For their big day, which was planned by London-based luxury wedding and events agency, Alice Wilkes Design, Rae and Hinton tied the knot under a canopy of cascading florals and greenery. Surrounded by close family and friends, the couple exchanged emotional, personal vows before sharing a champagne toast after the ceremony.

Liam Daniel/Netflix From Left: Tiffany Rae, Shanti Hinton and Alice Wilkes

The party continued at the iconic Lanesborough Hotel where they dined on passed hors d'oeuvrs, Beef Wellington, and a stunning 6-tier Ladurée cake. Singer Tori Kelly serenaded the couple as they shared a sweet first dance.

Reflecting on their beautiful celebration, “We felt like royalty,” says Rae. Now, the newlyweds hope that others can find inspiration from their story. “Couples out there that are just like us, we see you, we hear you,” says Rae. “Love always wins.”



The Event of the Season: A Bridgerton Wedding premieres May 21 on Netflix.



