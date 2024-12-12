Inside Pregnant Megan Fox's Breakup with Machine Gun Kelly: She 'Can't Trust Him' and 'Seems Over It' (Exclusive)

Megan Fox reached another breaking point with Machine Gun Kelly. Will this time be different?

The Subservience actress, 38, is currently pregnant, expecting her first child with the musician, 34. The pair, who got engaged in January 2022, called it quits at the end of November, not long after announcing their baby on the way.

Reps for the stars haven't responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment, but a source close to Fox says she is "devastated and very emotional" about the latest bump in their on-off relationship.

"She feels like she can't trust him," the source says. "They have had so many issues in the past. Megan was always hopeful that they would be able to work it out. She seems over it now, though."

Another insider said Dec. 11 that the Jennifer's Body actress was "blind-sided" by what led to the split and she's "been distraught" since. Fox, the insider said, is "trying to focus on" preparing for the baby on the way: "It's her priority."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly on May 15, 2022

Fox and Kelly, a.k.a. Colson Baker, met while making the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass together. They're both already parents: Fox has Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while Kelly is dad to daughter Casie, 15.

As one source said Dec. 10, Fox and MGK's relationship has "always been bumpy."

"They love each other but don't have compatible personalities. They're both hot-heads, dramatic and stubborn. When they're good together, they're great," said the source, adding, "They will very likely get back together. They've split in the past and then worked things out."

The pair previously had differences to work through back in February 2023. Said an insider at that time, "Megan is still upset but is not giving up on their relationship. He feels the same way. They are getting professional help because they want things to work out."

That was at the time when Fox said in a message on social media that no cheating was involved, addressing speculation about their relationship.

Getty Images Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly on June 9, 2022

"There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons," Fox wrote at the time. "While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now."

While on the Call Her Daddy podcast in March, Fox said that "what I've learned from being in this relationship is that it's not for public consumption," after host Alex Cooper noted the pair's public engagement and relationship ups and downs.

Presley Ann/Getty Megan Fox on Nov. 16, 2023

"What I can say, that [MGK is] what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what. I can't say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow," she said at the time.



"Beyond that, I'm not willing to explain," the Pretty Boys Are Poisonous author added. "But all those things you said were accurate things that have occurred, and I can see them being confusing or interesting to people and them being like, 'What's up?' "



