Inside Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma's 'Stunning' Seaside Wedding in Sardinia: All the Details!

The couple — who got engaged on Valentine's Day last year — married on Sept. 28 at the ultra-exclusive Hotel Cala di Volpe in Porto Cervo

Ramona Agruma/Instagram Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma had a wedding to remember!

The pair tied the knot on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the ultra-exclusive hotel Cala di Volpe in Porto Cervo in Sardinia, Italy, surrounded by about 60 loved ones, sources confirmed to PEOPLE. Wilson, 44, later shared all the dreamy details of her seaside nuptials with Vogue.

“We went on an amazing trip there early in our relationship with our friends, the Ganzis,” Agruma told Vogue of Sardinia. “We ate amazing food and found it to be the most romantic spot. So we decided we wanted to have a small destination wedding there with just family and close friends.”

Two days after her wedding, on Sept. 30, the Senior Year star shared the first glimpse of her romantic wedding on social media. In an Instagram post, she showed off a photo of the two brides holding hands in their glamorous white wedding gowns.

They each held a bouquet of white flowers as they smiled at one another while standing on a stone pathway by the sea. Wilson wore her blonde hair down, styled in soft waves, and Agruma, 40, had an elegant updo.

The Australian comedian captioned the post simply, "Married 💍 Sardinia 28.9.24," and tagged Provonias, seemingly the designer of the wedding dresses.

Wilson shared a second wedding photo on her Instagram Stories, capturing her posing for a photo on a balcony, with sweeping views of Sardinia in the distance.

“We hadn’t heard each other’s vows until the ceremony, so it was really emotional to hear what we’d written,” Agruma told Vogue. “[And when the ceremony was over], we felt so happy and grateful that all of our family and friends could join us in Sardinia.”

Following the couple's vows, guests headed to nearby restaurant Pedri Garden for the reception.

Sardinia was a fitting choice for Wilson and Agruma's destination wedding, as it's where they took their first vacation as a public couple in June 2022. That month, the Bridesmaids star debuted their relationship on Instagram, posting a selfie of the pair with the caption, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove."

Days later, she posted a snapshot of herself and Agruma holding hands as they explored the seaside town of Porto Cervo. She captioned the image, "🇮🇹 ciao bellas 🇮🇹."



Sonia Recchia/Getty Ramona Agruma (left) and Rebel Wilson attend the premiere of 'The Deb' at TIFF on Sept. 14, 2024

After nearly a year of dating, the couple got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2023 at Disneyland in California. She shared the happy news on Instagram at the time, writing, "We said YES! 💗💗," and calling the engagement "a magical surprise."

Wilson's wedding comes on the heels of another major milestone in her life — her directorial debut. On Sept. 14, her film The Deb premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, and she was joined by her family for the occasion.

Agruma was by her side, along with 22-month-old daughter Royce Lillian, marking the toddler's first appearance at a red carpet event. Wilson welcomed Royce via surrogate in November 2022.

Reflecting on their nuptials, the couple told Vogue, “We had a brilliant time,” said Wilson. “It was everything we’re about: family, good friends, good food and wine, and good entertainment.”

“The Sardinian setting was so gorgeous—it wasn’t exactly the most convenient place to have a wedding, especially with not much notice for our loved ones—but it was stunning,” Agruma added. “We look forward to taking some downtime now with baby Royce.”



