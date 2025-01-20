Inside Rod Stewart's surprise star-studded birthday bash - guests revealed

Penny and Rod have been together for almost 30 years (Getty Images)

Rock legend Sir Rod Stewartpartied the night away on Saturday as he continued his milestone 80th birthday celebrations.

To mark the special occasion, Rod's wife, Penny, organised a surprise bash at Mount Street Restaurant in the heart of Mayfair.

Rod celebrated his 80th with friends and family (Instagram)

The guestlist was a star-studded affair with the likes of Rolling Stones musician, Ronnie Wood, in attendance. Taking to Instagram at the weekend, Ronnie, 77, uploaded a pair of images and a short video clip, offering fans an insight into the glitzy event.

Amongst the images, the guitarist included a wholesome picture that showed Ronnie and his wife Sally posing alongside Rod and Penny. The caption read: "Really fun night celebrating Rod's 80th!"

Penny and Rod reunited with Ronnie and his wife Sally (Instagram)

For the special occasion, the 'Maggie May' hitmaker stole the limelight in a statement blazer adorned with a golden floral pattern. He accessorised with a sparkling brooch and wore an oversized round badge emblazoned with the words: "birthday bhoy".

You may also like

ADVERTISEMENT

Also going for gold was actress and producer Sally who wowed in a black maxi dress emblazoned with shimmering gold roses, while her beau, Ronnie, made a bold statement in a swirling patterned shirt and a polka dot blazer.

Loose Women star Penny, meanwhile, looked radiant dressed in a peachy metallic midi dress featuring a scooped neckline, elegant pleats and chic ruched detailing. She wore her icy blonde locks in bouncy waves and highlighted her features with a palette of radiant makeup.

Rod and Penny tied the knot in 2007 (Getty Images)

Rod's birthday was made all the more special thanks to a ginormous three-tiered cake. The Celtic Football Club-themed bake featured miniature football players, swathes of tartan and a pair of gold-dusted faux antlers which took pride of place on top.

The rocker veteran is well known for his love of Celtic FC. His support for the team stems in part from his late Scottish father, Robert, who was born and raised in Leith and Edinburgh.

Earlier in the month, Rod and his family kicked off the singer's 80th birthday celebrations in sunny St Barts. The occasion was a family affair with many of Rod's children joining in the festivities, including sons Alastair and Aidan whom he shares with his wife Penny.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rod is also a father to Sarah Streeter, Kimberly Stewart, Sean Stewart, Ruby Stewart, Renee Stewart and Liam Stewart.

Reflecting on his blended family, the rock star previously told PEOPLE: "I have to be several different fathers because of the different age groups of my kids. You really have to treat all of them as individuals with individual problems."