Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Double Date Night with Brittany and Patrick Mahomes in New Orleans (Exclusive)

From the date-night menu to the post-dinner mob of fans, sources take PEOPLE behind the scenes of the couples' Feb. 7 night out in New Orleans

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s latest double date with Brittany and Patrick Mahomes may have attracted a crowd, but the couples were still able to enjoy a cozy, quiet dinner ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

The group stepped out for the pre-championship dinner at New Orleans spot Lilette, on Friday, Feb. 7. A source tells PEOPLE the “Karma” singer, 35, and her Kansas City Chiefs tight end boyfriend, also 35, dined with the Chiefs quarterback, 29, and his wife, also 29, in a small, separate room with a booth at the French restaurant.

The private nook is tucked up some stairs and around the corner from the main Lilette dining room, and has its own private bathroom.

Google maps Lilette, the New Orleans restaurant where Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dined with Brittany and Patrick Mahomes on Feb. 7, 2025

The couples’ pre-Super Bowl date night menu? The restaurant’s Grilled Hanger Steak and Louisiana Crab Claws, which are served with passion fruit butter, a source says. The foursome also dined on fries, among other dishes.

All four stars appeared to be in a good mood at Lilette as Travis and Patrick prepare to take on the Philadelphia Eagles at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Feb. 9. Both Taylor and Travis were “super nice,” and the whole group was very polite to staff as the table was being cleared post-meal, sources tell PEOPLE.

Patrick also got to say hello to a fellow NFL star, league legend Joe Montana, who also was dining at the restaurant on Friday evening. Though, one source notes, security was so tight that Montana, 68, had to wait a moment before greeting the Chiefs quarterback.

And despite security’s efforts to keep the couples’ dinner outing low-key, the high-profile foursome did draw a crowd later in the evening, sources say. After news broke of the celebs’ date-night location, Lilette was “insanely busy,” one insider says.

Al Bello/Getty From left: Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes in September 2024

People were “pressed up against the windows” trying to get a glimpse of Swift “as if they’d never seen a famous person before,” one source says, while another notes it was “unlike anything” they had ever seen.

Swifties and Chiefs supporters continued to flock to Lilette, even after the couples’ exit. Some opted to take photos on the stairs Swift had used to exit, and one fan even tried to steal a water glass that she thought the singer had taken a drink from, per a source.

Swift and Kelce's date night with Patrick and Brittany (who recently gave birth to the couple's third baby) took place just two days before the 2025 Super Bowl, where the Chiefs are looking to not only beat the Eagles, but make NFL history with their third-consecutive championship win.

The “Love Story” singer’s night out in NOLA, meanwhile, comes shortly after she had a big night of her own at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, where she was nominated for six awards — and presented one of the biggest awards of the night, album of the year, to Beyoncé.

