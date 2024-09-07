Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s ‘Very Happy’ N.Y.C. Dinner Date at Hotspot Lucali (Exclusive)

The pair were spotted holding hands as they arrived at the Brooklyn restaurant for dinner on Friday night, a day after Kelce and the Chiefs won their game against the Ravens

Michael Owens/Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in February 2024

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were in an upbeat mood for their latest date night in New York City.

A source tells PEOPLE that the pair were in high spirits as they hit up the Brooklyn pizza hotspot Lucali for dinner on Friday night, Sept. 6, a day after Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs won against the Baltimore Ravens in their NFL regular-season opener.

“They were sitting in the main room with everyone. Travis was super nice and thanking everyone around him. Taylor looked stunning, and they seemed very happy together,” the source says.

The "Karma" singer and the NFL player, both 34, were spotted holding hands and walking together as they entered and left the restaurant, as seen in multiple videos shared by fan sites on X (formerly Twitter).

Swift wore an oversized black blazer over a sheer top paired with matching black shorts and black knee-high heeled boots. Kelce sported striped pants and a casual sweater vest, along with a black cap.

The pair were also photographed the day before holding hands as they left Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., following the Chiefs' 27-20 win against the Baltimore Ravens. They headed to Prime Social with several of Kelce's teammates for an afterparty, a source told PEOPLE.

"Everyone partied hard. A good time was definitely had," the insider said of the gathering. "Travis and Taylor both let loose.”

AP Photo/Ed Zurga Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hold hands following an NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.

Swift attended the Chiefs' game on Thursday in a Versace corseted denim crop top, jean shorts and red thigh-high Giuseppe Zanotti boots, as she cheered for Kelce and his teammates alongside his father Ed and mother Donna, with whom Swift was seen sharing a hug at one point.

The Grammy winner is currently taking a break following the conclusion in mid-August of the European leg of her Eras Tour. She is scheduled to pick back up with more tour dates in mid-October.

Kelce has supported the singer on her tour, making an appearance at several of her concerts over the past few months. He even joined her onstage during her June 23 show at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The duo first sparked dating rumors in September 2023, before confirming their romance in October 2023 when they stepped out holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty. Swift was later spotted at several of Kelce's games, including the 2024 Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

