Inside Track-and-Field's Momentous High-Fashion Resurgence

Historically, running tends to spike in popularity during times of social upheaval.

On a Thursday night in September, Virgil Abloh's latest collection for Off-White made the fashion-sphere dream of lacing up a pair of running shoes.

Dramatic? Maybe. But the buzz surrounding the label's Spring 2019 runway show — track-and-field-themed, to a meticulously-executed degree — was palpable, an adrenaline rush in the final stretch of the fashion month marathon.

Off-White doled out race bibs as invitations, cast all-stars athletes to join its lineup of professional models and constructed a four-lane race track to function as the presentation's catwalk. The clothes, particularly those that were courtesy of an ongoing collaboration with Nike, closely adhered to theme.

Most palpable of all, though, was the power and expression of athleticism that Abloh conveyed. As is the designer's way, the track aesthetic soon began trending in earnest — but there was more to it than Off-White's newly-reworked pair of Vapor Street sneakers.

Running is in the midst of a sort of renaissance. Take the applicant pool for the New York City Marathon, the world's biggest and most popular marathon and one of the six World Marathon Majors. In 2018, the number of marathon hopefuls was the largest in the race's 48-year history, with applicant numbers increasing by seven percent from 98,247 in 2017 to 105,184 in 2018. Only half of those applicants actually get to run the race; 2018 saw 52,000 finishers.

Model Imari Karanja walking in Off-White's Spring 2019 track-and-field-themed runway show during Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Imaxtree More

The resurgence stretches toward the other, less extreme end of the spectrum, too: Treadmill-based workouts are the fastest-growing trend on ClassPass, reports Runners' World; millennial-beloved retailer Outdoor Voices is sponsoring hyper-local joggers' clubs from San Francisco to Nashville; Walmart is even considering amping up its stores with large green spaces to promote "pedestrian connectivity."

The timing of this uptick is not a coincidence: Historically, interest in running swells during times of social upheaval — so, yes, one can easily deduce why the sport is enjoying that kind of widespread enthusiasm right now. Matt Taylor, founder and CEO of independent running brand Tracksmith, explains that we last saw this kind of boom in the late 1970s and early 1980s, with the U.S. in the throes of a crippling economic (as well as energy and geopolitical) crisis. In a chaotic world, running is one of the few activities, and certainly one of the few sports, that you can personally control almost entirely.

"It doesn't take fancy equipment or require you to travel somewhere; you can literally walk out your door with a pair of running shoes and some fitness clothes and go for a run," says Taylor. "Running is the one thing you can do and feel like, 'Okay, I have control over this 30 minutes or 60 minutes of my life.'"

Human beings love control — we thrive on it. But to be human in our current condition also finds us to lacking the control we crave. Something like running, which has an incredibly low entry point across all socioeconomic and geographical levels, helps replenish that. However, we can't do it alone: Humans also have a desire to seek out belonging and community, especially when the going gets tough.

Running's professional and recreational roots, the latest iteration of which stem from 150 years ago, are in those same grassroots clubs that Outdoor Voices is hosting all over the country. Historian Andrew Hutchinson — who literally wrote the book on running ("The Complete History of Cross-Country Running") — is especially interested by this spell of localism and culture and how attire intermingles with the two.

In the mid- to late-1800s, organized amateur athletic clubs began cropping up across the East Coast in spades, with track-and-field very much at top of mind. The New York Athletic Club and the Manhattan Athletic Club became fierce rivals; for the former, $10 covered the first six months of dues. These clubs began sponsoring track-and-field meets along with marathon movements — which is exactly how the first Boston Marathon came about in 1897 — and members were looking to vigorously support their team. Apparel was, and still is, a big part of that.

Story continues