Inside Trump’s second inauguration: Scenes from an unusual, historic, very MAGA day

Zac Anderson, Francesca Chambers, Michael Collins, Riley Beggin, Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy and Joey Garrison, USA TODAY
·12 min read
Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 47th president of the United States in the Rotunda of the US Capitol on January 20, 2025. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 47th president of the United States in the Rotunda of the US Capitol on January 20, 2025. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

It wasn't the return to power Donald Trump initially planned, but it was a memorable inauguration nonetheless, unfolding across multiple locations after being moved inside due to frigid temperatures.

The day began with Trump attending a service at St. John's Church, an inauguration tradition. The 47th president then moved to the Capitol Rotunda for his swearing-in ceremony and inaugural address. He continued with speeches in Emancipation Hall and the Capitol One Arena, where a parade was held, before heading to the Oval Office for an executive order signing blitz that morphed into a freewheeling press conference.

Trump's first day back in office was full of the traditional pageantry that accompanies the United States' transfer of power from one leader to the next, but with a MAGA twist. Vendors hawked Trump gear on the streets, and the arena became MAGA central. There were familiar scenes, as past presidents and dignitaries gathered together for the swearing-in, and new events such as the indoor inaugural parade.

USA TODAY reporters covered the historic proceedings. They were inside the Capitol, walking the cold streets, stationed at the White House and immersed in the arena crowd. They continued to follow Trump as the first few days of his administration unfolded and his team settled into the White House.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some of their observations from Inauguration Day and Trump's first week back in power.

Witnessing history – from a distance

The first thing I noticed was the sun, the way the rays of light streaked down from the morning sky and bathed the White House in a brilliant, yellowish glow.

I paused briefly in the bitter cold and fished my phone out of my coat pocket to take a photo – a ritual I’d done many times before after I passed through the security checkpoint and headed toward the presidential mansion. But through the eye of the camera lens, the sunbeams seemed to multiply, all but obscuring the stately, two-century-old building.

On this historic morning, there would be no new photo added to my collection.

It was 8:30 a.m., Monday. Inauguration Day.

My assignment that morning was to document Trump’s return to the White House, four years after voters had sent him into exile – and just two months after they’d decided he deserved a second chance. Waiting for Trump at the presidential mansion would be Joe Biden, who had replaced him four years earlier and was now in the awkward position of welcoming him back.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the time for Trump’s arrival approached, reporters and photographers spilled out onto the White House driveway to watch history unfold. Only a handful would get a close-up view. They were the “press pool,” a rotating group of journalists who would be stationed just outside the North Portico to capture the arrival ceremony for posterity. The rest of us would have to witness history from a distance.

At 9:54 a.m., the iron gates of the White House opened. A black SUV with Trump seated in the back rolled slowly toward the columned mansion and parked beneath the covered entrance. From the driveway, reporters strained for any glimpse of what was happening. But it was no use. History was unfolding right in front of us – but was too far away to see.

Frustrated, I dashed back to the White House briefing room, where I knew I’d have the same view as other Americans. Once inside, I was able to watch the rest of the ceremony. On TV.

Michael Collins 

Vendors sell Trump merchandise outside Capitol One Arena on Jan. 20, 2025. President Donald Trump attended a parade and gave a speech at the arena after his inauguration earlier in the day.
Vendors sell Trump merchandise outside Capitol One Arena on Jan. 20, 2025. President Donald Trump attended a parade and gave a speech at the arena after his inauguration earlier in the day.

Nachos, fur coats and Trump super fans

As one of the reporters assigned to cover the inauguration in person, I was planning for a long, cold day. Instead, I watched history unfold inside the Capital One Arena, where many people who planned to attend the inauguration were relocated for a viewing party and indoor parade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vendors bundled up against the cold lined the streets, heading into the arena selling Trump inaugural gear. Inside, I chatted with Trump fans from across the country. Supporters wore fur coats, an American flag patterned suit and a jean jacket covered with pro-Trump buttons.

The second person I met was Michelle Ma, 45, a Chinese immigrant who lives in Palo Alto, California, and works for a start-up. She wore a red, white, and blue headband and said Trump's return to the White House filled her with happiness.

The 20,000-seat arena was packed when Trump’s inaugural ceremony began. The crowd watched on the jumbotron, cheering Trump and jeering Democrats.

They lined up to buy nachos, hot dogs and french fries from the arena vendors and pressed against windows overlooking 6th Street to catch a glimpse of Trump’s family arriving in the presidential motorcade. They watched marching bands parade on the arena floor past Trump and his family, who sat in a parade viewing stand on stage. They roared for Trump’s arena speech.

When it ended, close to 7 p.m., they poured onto the cold streets, many still exuberant on the first day of the new Trump era.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zac Anderson

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address on the day of his Presidential Inauguration at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address on the day of his Presidential Inauguration at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool

Washington welcomes its new V.I.P.s

When Trump’s inauguration moved indoors, organizers had to pare back the guest list significantly to squeeze into the Capitol Rotunda. I was one of only around 15 reporters permitted in the room for the ceremony.

I worked my way through two layers of 8-foot-tall metal fencing, which has become a fixture of major events held at the Capitol after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, before being led to the Rotunda.

Around 600 folding chairs marked with name cards like Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and Jared Kushner filled the room underneath the cavernous dome painted with Constantino Brumidi’s famous “Apotheosis of Washington.

In the hours before the ceremony, House members popped in to see who got the best seats while Trump senior advisor Jason Miller surveyed the scene. The sounds of the ceremony’s musical preludes reverberated through the space.

Lawmakers jockeyed for the best seats they could get, some pushed up against the back of the room, as some of the world’s richest people – Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Sundar Pichai – settled into their front-row seats. Republicans were quick to jump out of their chairs to applaud while Democrats sat somber, arms crossed.

When the ceremony was over, the attendees scattered through the Capitol’s halls, trying to find their way out. Former Trump lawyer and New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani waited patiently for an elevator. Former Vice President Mike Pence strode confidently through a hall that contained protestors calling for his death just over four years ago, on his way to the winter air.

Around another corner came a group of VIPs: Musk, Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk, FBI Director nominee Kash Patel, Commerce Secretary nominee Howard Lutnick, Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley and White House crypto czar David Sacks, among others. Some smiled and waved as they walked out the door, taking their place atop the new Washington.

Riley Beggin

Les Green, 56, of Hernando, Mississippi traveled to Washington, D.C. with his wife and two sisters to witness the inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025.
Les Green, 56, of Hernando, Mississippi traveled to Washington, D.C. with his wife and two sisters to witness the inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025.

Bitterly cold day? Yes. Bitter about being shut out of inauguration event? No.

As frigid temperatures forced Trump’s Inauguration Day ceremonies indoors, it was clear that thousands of people who traveled from all over the country would be shut out of the in-person festivities. I was assigned to capture the mood of the people who had gathered outside the U.S. Capitol and make my way to the Capital One Arena, where Trump had planned to address supporters later in the day.

The arena could only accommodate 20,000 people. But that didn’t seem to deter thousands of people who took their chances and stood in line for hours as bitterly cold wind gusts blew through the city for a chance to see the president. Around 1 p.m., those waiting in line were told the arena was at capacity.

I heard one person in the crowd telling a friend, “I don’t care if it’s only a 10% chance. Maybe we can see the motorcade.” I spoke to people from all walks of life and across the country. None of them seemed bitter at not having witnessed the proceedings in person.

It was almost as if saying anything negative would have been a betrayal of the spirit of the day.

One great reporting tip I picked up from a former colleague also came in handy. On a day this cold, well-sharpened pencils are your friend. The ink in pens tends to freeze up and doesn’t always work when you are taking notes.

Once my assignment was done, I told my editor I needed to “thaw” myself. As I walked a few blocks past the security perimeter to call an Uber, I noticed that most businesses were either closed or had signs allowing only patrons with prior appointments to enter. Those looking for a brief respite from the cold or needing the restroom were out of luck.

That’s when I saw my lighthouse: Bobby Van’s Steakhouse. And it was open for business.

Although I don’t eat red meat, I ventured in to warm myself with a cup of hot tea. The place was swarming with a jubilant crowd of Trump supporters in bright red MAGA hats, watching reruns of the Trumps bidding farewell to the Bidens on giant television screens. One chant drowned out all the clatter and chatter at the crowded restaurant: “Daddy’s home!”

I took a chance and asked the waiter for an off-menu item: A vegetarian pasta dish.

USA TODAY White House reporter Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy covered President Donald Trump's inauguration.
USA TODAY White House reporter Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy covered President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Despite the frantic day, the chef whipped up a plate of the best-tasting pasta primavera in a marinara sauce I'd ever had.

As I ate a few forkfuls of the pipping hot pasta, I could feel my body slowly returning to room temperature.

Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy

Hand-written notes at the White House

In spite of the low temps that forced his inauguration activities indoors, the line to get into Trump’s rally the afternoon before he returned to the White House was long. Supporters of the president who’d flown in to see him take the Oath of Office wrapped around the multipurpose sports and entertainment complex that can seat 20,000 people.

It was 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. At least they’d still get to see Trump.

Indoors, there were more lines, as Trump fans waited to purchase concession stand snacks, and women staked out the restroom.

There was a feeling of jubilee among Trump supporters – some of whom said they were attending their first rally. They’d flown in from states that were not competitive in the presidential race. One said she’d arrived at 5:45 a.m. to find other Trump supporters camped out.

The rally was a true Trump spectacle. Kid Rock performed his 2022 single “We the People,” that includes the lyrics, “Let’s go Brandon,” a euphemism for Joe Biden. Actor Jon Voight also addressed the crowd.

In the hallway, I met French art collector and overseas celebrity Pierre-Jean Chalençon, who said he was there at the invitation of Trump adviser Jason Miller.

Supporters of President Donald Trump watched the inauguration at Capitol One Arena on Jan. 20, 2025 after it was moved inside the U.S. Capitol due to cold weather. Trump came to the Arena later to give a speech and watch a parade.
Supporters of President Donald Trump watched the inauguration at Capitol One Arena on Jan. 20, 2025 after it was moved inside the U.S. Capitol due to cold weather. Trump came to the Arena later to give a speech and watch a parade.

Also in town: Argentine President Javier Milei, former British prime minister Liz Truss and former NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Over at the White House the next day, as power officially changed hands, the property was full of frenetic energy. Reporters without permanent workspaces who were there on assignment packed an overcrowded briefing room.

It was 4 p.m., and junior members of Trump’s new staff did not have working emails yet, or White House-assigned cell phones.

Contact information for one of Trump’s new press staffers was written on a piece of notebook paper and taped to a computer monitor in an area frequented by the press. Everything was a work in progress.

But there was one last thing on Trump’s list before he slow-danced his way through a handful of inaugural balls: an executive order extravaganza in the Oval Office. He took countless questions from reporters as he did.

The Trump Show was officially back.

Francesca Chambers

Trump takes down Biden’s policies – and his photos

On Trump’s first full day back in office, I stopped by the White House bright and early at 7:30 a.m. to appear on C-SPAN from the North Lawn.

Standing in the frigid cold, I reflected on a whirlwind day that saw Trump return for a second term and begin to carry out his agenda with breakneck speed.

The pace of transformation was just as swift in the West Wing. Photos of Biden capturing some of his proudest moments – which hung on the walls just 24 hours earlier – were already taken down and replaced with photos of Trump.

Trump’s press aides had quickly assembled in the same cramped offices where I used to chase down comments from Biden officials.

USA TODAY White House correspondent Joey Garrison prepares to be interviewed by C-SPAN at the White House on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025.
USA TODAY White House correspondent Joey Garrison prepares to be interviewed by C-SPAN at the White House on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025.

None of Trump’s Day 1 executive actions were surprises. He said for months he would eliminate the Biden administration's climate policies, send the military to the southern border, gut federal regulations on energy, remove “diversity, equity and inclusion” jobs from the federal government, and more.

Yet the sheer breadth of Trump’s flurry of executive actions was extraordinary. And it became very clear Trump intends to use his second White House stint to test the limits of his presidential power and the appetite of Americans for his brand of change.

USA TODAY front page Jan. 21, 2025, the morning after President Donald Trump's second inauguration.
USA TODAY front page Jan. 21, 2025, the morning after President Donald Trump's second inauguration.

Trump's action to end birthright citizenship in the United States faces clear constitutional questions under the 14th Amendment - but he signed the order nevertheless, inviting immediate lawsuits. ( A federal judge in Seattle later blocked the action, but the decision will likely be appealed.)

And even though Vice President JD Vance assured Trump would “obviously” not pardon Jan. 6 rioters who committed violent acts at the Capitol, the president nonetheless pardoned virtually all those involved in the attack and commuted the sentences of 14 defendants involved with the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys far-right groups.

Trump has touted an “election mandate,” and he begins is second term more popular than he’s ever been, polling suggests. Over the next four years, we’ll find out whether Trump’s aggressive dismantling of the government is what his new supporters have in mind.

Joey Garrison

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Inside Trump's second inauguration from the Capitol to the White House

Latest Stories

  • Stephen A. Smith’s Trump Take Stuns Bill Maher’s Live Audience

    ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith seemed to stun Bill Maher’s live audience on Friday night as he took down Democrats for prioritizing “issues that pertain to less than 1% of the population.” Smith was joined by actor Jesse Eisenberg and California Rep. Ro Khanna in a round table discussion with Real Time host Maher as he alleged that Democrats enabled President Donald Trump’s sweeping victory. “Here’s the deal. The man was impeached twice. He was convicted on 34 felony counts,” said Smith. “And the

  • 5 Countries the US Imports Most From — and How That Could Change With Trump’s Tariff Plan

    As of the latest published news, President Donald Trump still plans to tax imports coming in from the largest providers of goods to the United States. There are many problems with this tariff plan,...

  • Trump Picks Sides in Elon Musk Feud—And It’s Not With the ‘First Buddy’

    President Donald Trump has praised U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, striking the complete opposite tone of his billionaire ally Elon Musk, who has called for the British leader’s ouster. Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One on Saturday, Trump said the prime minister was “doing a very good job” and that the two have a “very good relationship.” “I get along with him well,” he said of Starmer, who shared a two hour dinner with the president at Trump Tower in New York City in September. “I

  • Donald Trump Trolls ‘Fake News’ With Plans For Third—and Fourth—Term at Vegas Rally

    Like so many high rollers before him, President Donald Trump appeared to be pushing his luck in Las Vegas on Saturday night, in a speech he made at a rally. According to Mediaite, the newly elected Trump teased the crowd by alluding to serving more than two terms as president: “It will be the greatest honor of my life to serve. Not once, but twice—or three times or four times,” Trump said, before clarifying he has—at least for now—no real plans to extend his time in the Oval Office. “Headlines f

  • Trump suggests his plan for Gaza Strip is to ‘clean out the whole thing’

    President Donald Trump indicated Saturday that he had spoken with the king of Jordan about potentially building housing and moving more than 1 million Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries, a remarkable proposal from a sitting US president.

  • Trump's billionaire buddies could be the answer to Canada's trade tariff woes, expert says

    While signing executive orders, U.S. President Donald Trump said Canada and Mexico could see a 25 per cent trade tariff as early as Feb. 1. As the date fast approaches, one expert believes Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos could be the solution to the problem.

  • Mexico refuses US military flight deporting migrants, sources say

    WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico has refused a request from President Donald Trump's administration to allow a U.S. military aircraft deporting migrants to land in the country, a U.S. official and a Mexican official told Reuters. U.S. military aircraft carried out two similar flights, each with about 80 migrants, to Guatemala on Friday. The government was not able to move ahead with a plan to have a C-17 transport aircraft land in Mexico, however, after the country denied permission.

  • U.K. Magazine Expertly Trolls Donald Trump With Front Page ‘Apology’ For The Ages

    Private Eye apologized “unreservedly” for its previous critical coverage of the president. But then came an utterly brutal twist.

  • What Jennifer Aniston Says About Obama Affair Rumors

    A wild story that Barack Obama is romantically involved with actress Jennifer Aniston has resurfaced amid growing rumors that the former president and his wife Michelle were headed for divorce. The Obama split rumors intensified after Michelle let her husband fly solo at two major presidential events: Jimmy Carter’s funeral, and Donald Trump’s inauguration. On Jimmy Kimmel in October, actress Aniston rejected the gossip after the late-night host handed her an In Touch magazine with a cover that

  • ‘SNL’s Michael Che Has Proof Elon Musk Is Not a ‘Nazi’

    Michael Che tackled perhaps the biggest controversy of the week on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update”: the salute heard around the world by Elon Musk at a post-inauguration MAGA rally. “Elon Musk was criticized for his speech at a rally after the inauguration in which he appears to give the Nazi salute,” Che said. With a picture of a Tesla Cybertruck displayed beside him, Che joked, “But come on, Elon Musk is not a Nazi. The Nazis made nice cars.”

  • James Carville Says Better to Let Trump ‘Punch Himself Out’

    Former strategist James Carville has urged the Democratic Party to be patient and bide its time following President Donald Trump’s flurry of executive orders in his first week back at the White House. Speaking with MSNBC’s The Beat on Friday, Carville told anchor Katie Phang that the Republican president’s opponents ought to let him “punch himself out” before weighing how best to deal with the fallout of his “America First” agenda. As Phang put it to Carville, “On a fascism scale of one to 10, w

  • Did You Buy a Trump Commemorative Coin? Here’s How Much It Could Be Worth in 10 Years

    If you own a presidential coin commemorating President Donald Trump, the first thing you need to know is that it's not a true "coin" in the strict technical sense, as it doesn't represent actual...

  • Can Trump just order new names for Denali and the Gulf of Mexico? A geographer explains who decides what goes on the map

    How do place names get made and then changed? There’s a process. But it involves people as well as bureaucracy, so it’s not simple or quick, as President Trump is about to find out.

  • China tells Rubio to behave himself in veiled warning

    China's veteran foreign minister has issued a veiled warning to America's new secretary of state: Behave yourself. Foreign Minister Wang Yi conveyed the message in a phone call Friday, their first conversation since Marco Rubio's confirmation as President Donald Trump's top diplomat four days earlier. “I hope you will act accordingly,” Wang told Rubio, according to a Foreign Ministry statement, employing a Chinese phrase typically used by a teacher or a boss warning a student or employee to behave and be responsible for their actions.

  • Trump Wants Canada As '51st State,' But Canadians Say No Thanks

    Our neighbors to the north made it clear on social media that they would rather not join the U.S.

  • British Officials Reduced To Tears Of Laughter During Trump Calls: Report

    During his first term, Trump provided unwitting hilarity for eavesdroppers across the Atlantic, U.K. officials told Politico EU.

  • ‘I Don’t Like It!’: Lindsey Graham Stands Up to Trump on Jan. 6 Pardons

    Republican senator Lindsey Graham has accused President Donald Trump of “sending the wrong signal” to violent criminals after some 1,500 Capitol rioters were pardoned earlier this week. In an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash on State of the Union on Sunday, the Trump ally said the controversial pardons put cops at greater risk as he called for presidential powers to be curbed. During the discussion, Bash highlighted the example of Daniel Rodriguez, a January 6th rioter who was sentenced to 12 year

  • Trump Fired Highest-Ranking Woman in Military at His Ball

    President Donald Trump fired the highest-ranking woman in the military while at a ball celebrating his role as commander in chief. The Coast Guard commandant, Admiral Linda L. Fagan, was the first female uniformed leader of a branch of the armed forces. Fagan learned she had been fired while waiting to take a photo with Trump at the Commander in Chief Ball on Inauguration Day, The New York Times reported.

  • Princess Lilibet's tumbling hair is so long on picnic with mum Meghan Markle

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Princess Lilibet, three, appeared in a photograph on the Duchess of Sussex's Instagram - and her tumbling hair is so long compared to the last time she was officially photographed.

  • ‘Look in the Mirror’: New Catholic JD Vance Lectures Church Leaders on Faith

    Vice President JD Vance lectured a group of Catholic bishops on their approach to religious practice during an interview Sunday, lashing out at them for criticizing the White House’s approach to immigration. Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan pressed Vance, a Catholic convert, over the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' condemnation of President Donald Trump’s various immigration-related executive orders. The group said on Wednesday Trump’s orders, some of which allow the government to