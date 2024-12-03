Inside the UK's 'wild west' court system where people may have to wait until 2028 for justice to take place
Are you free on 9 March 2026?
Are you free on 9 March 2026?
An Alberta RCMP officer has been charged with sexually assaulting two males in an Airdrie hotel room in 2022. Leduc Const. Bridget Morla faces two counts of sexual assault. Morla was off-duty at the time of the alleged assaults, according to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).ASIRT announced the charges Monday following a two-year investigation. Morla, 39, has been a police officer for 13 years. She has been suspended with pay since the investigation commenced in late 2022, accor
An Ohio woman has been jailed for a year for killing and eating a cat. Allexis T. Ferrell’s arrest received worldwide attention after it was falsely used as proof of claims by Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio were eating their pets. Ferrell, 27, from Canton, Ohio, pleaded guilty on Monday to cruelty to animals and was given the maximum prison sentence by Stark County Common Pleas Ferrell’s Frank G. Forchione, according to the Canton Repository.
The president-elect dismissed the Canadian prime minister’s tariff concerns with a confrontational joke.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) vented his displeasure Monday after two Democratic-appointed federal judges reversed their decisions to retire in what appear to be efforts to stop President-elect Trump from nominating their successors. McConnell called the unusual decisions to forgo retirement following Trump’s sweeping victory last month a “partisan” gambit that would undermine the…
The Watergate figure said the president could "take the wind" out of Trump's plans for revenge and retribution with a stroke of his pen.
The former Fox News host and one-time Trump pal pointed out a double standard.
WARNING: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence.The mother and uncle of an eastern Ontario man have each been sentenced to years in prison for beating him to death during a family camping trip last year that turned into a "violent nightmare."Tyler Webber, 22, was killed at a campground near Bishop Lake, about an hour and a half north of Kingston, Ont., on July 29, 2023.On Tuesday, Cory Finch, 40 — Webber's uncle — was sentenced to 10 years in prison, while Michelle Finch, 43 — Webb
"I got out in March of this year, went to a federal halfway house, and then my judge granted me a sentence reduction, so I got to go home, and now I'm just on federal probation. I'll answer any question about any of it!"
Brandy Manville was killed by her husband Charles Manville, who then died by suicide, per police
A woman who admitted to drinking and who was driving well over twice the speed limit when she smashed into a golf cart, killing a bride who had just got married at a South Carolina beach, was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison.
The babies had been kidnapped in a stolen car earlier on Monday, Dec. 2
"Sending this with broken hearts & tears," the family of Jayna Lang shared in an update on Sunday, Dec. 1
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida ballerina has been sentenced to 20 years in prison following her manslaughter conviction for fatally shooting her estranged husband in 2020.
A Florida woman was sentenced to life in prison Monday after she was found guilty of second-degree murder for zipping her boyfriend in a suitcase, leaving him inside for hours until he died.
Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement that he decided to withdraw after "the gravity of this very important responsibility set in."
Naresh Bhatt was allegedly seen buying knives and cleaning supplies days after Mamta Kafle Bhatt disappeared
"The door was shut in front of him at 9 years old," Princeton Jones' mother said, per KABC
Rio de Janeiro (AP) — A military police officer in Brazil 's biggest metropolitan area threw a man off a bridge and into a river early Monday morning, prompting immediate backlash.
OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is not escalating a war of words with Mexico, after the Mexican president criticized Canada's culture and its framing of border issues.
OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said he won't play Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's games by voting to bring down the government on an upcoming non-confidence motion.