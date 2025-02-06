Inside this week's London Standard

Welcome to The London Standard, your guide to everything exciting about London now.

On our cover this week is one of the most influential politicians of the 21st century. Love him or loathe him, Nigel Farage has reshaped Britain and — if the polls are anything to go by — he could become a much more powerful presence in all of our lives. He sits down for a typically zinger-filled chat with our very own Dylan Jones.

Elsewhere, it is a great privilege to have Hanif Kureishi, screenwriter of my favourite film of all time, My Beautiful Launderette — and of course author of the classic The Buddha of Suburbia — writing for us. Read his hilarious satirical piece on why he has decided to embrace the esprit du temps and tack sharply to the Right. His account of wearing a Maga hat around a farmers’ market had us all in stitches.

We explore the shifting dynamics among the capital’s grandest landowners and find out where winter-weary celebrities in need of sun flock to.

ADVERTISEMENT

And read our restaurant critic’s love letter to everyone’s favourite Soho pub, The French House.

I hope you enjoy the issue — let me know what you think of it @annavanpraagh

The London Standard is available for free pick-up across the city from Thursday to Monday or you can read the digital edition online.