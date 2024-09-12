Insider advice to get more out of your home appraisal
Homeowners generally don't get a say in who a bank hires to appraise their house before a sale or refinance. But there are still protections.
Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) makers' drive to go global hit a snag after Beijing urged them to avoid investing in countries like India and Turkey. The Ministry of Commerce convened executives from more than a dozen electric car makers in July, under so-called "window guidance", to discuss the risks of building plants abroad, according to Bloomberg. Two industry officials with knowledge of the situation confirmed the meeting took place and said the ministry told carmakers to better protect their
China's commerce ministry has warned the country's carmakers of the risks of making auto-related investments overseas at a recent meeting, said two people briefed about the matter, as they seek global expansion to counter slowing growth in their home market. At a meeting held in early July, the ministry told local carmakers not to invest in India, citing a directive from the central government, "strongly advised" against investing in Russia and Turkey, and used a more gentle tone to highlight risks in building factories in Europe and Thailand, one of the people said. It also encouraged carmakers to use overseas factories for final vehicle assembly with knock-down components exported from China to mitigate potential risks stemming from geopolitical issues, said the person.
Dollarama Inc.'s food aisles may have expanded far beyond sweet treats or piles of gum by the checkout counter in recent years, but its chief executive maintains his company is "not in the grocery business," even if it's keeping an eye on the sector.
A newly revealed patent from Chinese lithography systems maker Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment (SMEE) shows how domestic firms could progress in the local advanced lithography tools market despite US sanctions. The "extreme ultraviolet [EUV] radiation generators and lithography equipment" patent, filed in March 2023, was published publicly on Tuesday and is still being vetted by the China National Intellectual Property Administration, according to a record from company registry website Qich
(Bloomberg) -- China is turning up the heat on its army of 8,700 investment bankers. Most Read from BloombergHow Americans Voted Their Way Into a Housing CrisisFor Tenants, AI-Powered Screening Can Be a New Barrier to HousingAfter a Record Hot Summer, Pressure Grows for A/C MandatesChicago Halts Hiring as Deficit Tops $1 Billion Through 2025UC Berkeley Gives Transfer Students a Purpose-Built Home on CampusAfter being forced to take big pay cuts and adhere to other belt-tightening measures under
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow should consider limiting exports of uranium, titanium and nickel in retaliation for Western sanctions. Putin's remarks to government ministers prompted a rise in nickel prices and drove shares in uranium mining firms higher. In televised comments, he said such restrictions could also be introduced for other commodities, and noted that Russia was a major producer of natural gas, diamonds and gold.
Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold $139 million of Berkshire stock on Monday, reducing his ownership in the company by more than 50%, a sale that could be viewed negatively by investors. Jain, a Berkshire vice chairman and head of the company’s large insurance operations, sold 200 Berkshire Class A shares at an average price of $695,418 on Monday, according to a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Wednesday. Jain sold the Berkshire stock near the recent peak of around $725,000 per class A share.
TORONTO — The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has ordered TD Bank Group to pay US$28 million for repeatedly sharing inaccurate, negative information about its customers in the latest reprimand of the bank by regulators.
Former Air Canada COO Duncan Dee says a pilot strike would have an impact on more than 600 flights every day and travellers would have limited options to re-book travel plans.
TORONTO — Royal Bank of Canada says Katherine Gibson will take over the role of chief financial officer permanently, effective immediately.
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission said on Thursday it had received offers from electric vehicle makers in China for minimum import prices into the European Union as a way of avoiding tariffs, but had rejected all of them. The Commission, which is conducting an anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese-built EVs, said several EV exporters had submitted price undertakings - a commitment by an exporter to respect minimum import prices in order to offset subsidies.
Penny Davidi sued the 'Vanderpump Rules' stars for allegedly not upholding the terms of their written partnership. Now Madix and Maloney are calling for a trial by jury
Commercial real estate loans hurt regional banks last year. Shares of a similar REIT, Blackstone Mortgage Trust are down 13% since December. Back then, Blackstone vigorously disputed skeptics like shortseller Carson Block, who warned that Blackstone’s troubled borrowers would force the REIT to cut its dividend payout in 2024’s second half.
Construction machines are humming on 16th Avenue N.W. in Montgomery, but the local business community says the quiet inside their shops and restaurants is taking a toll. Traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway between 41st and 46th streets is being detoured onto Bowness Road, as crews continue work on the Bearspaw south feeder main.Sales at the medical supply store Calmedi have been slashed in half by the road work, said manager Mina Maherali."We cater to a lot of seniors.… Even to get to us ordinar
Chinese firms, which needs the raw material to make batteries for the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) market, are hitting resistance in some Latin American countries that hold the keys to the world's reserves of the soft, silvery-white alkali metal. The miners face environmental, protectionist and occasionally political barriers, analysts said, with some issues leading to legal problems and prolonged negotiations. Latin American countries, such as Chile, Bolivia, Mexico and Peru, also plac
There are all sorts of myths attached to almost every aspect of personal finance, from investing to your credit score. Retirement is another common theme loaded with money myths. If you're not...
Two Russian oligarchs and the country's National Settlement Depository company on Wednesday lost legal challenges against European Union sanctions imposed on them after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The EU has imposed multiple rounds of sanctions since Russia invaded Ukraine.
India's push to become a factory titan has hit a snag: to become a credible alternative to China for global firms, it first needs to warm up to its long-time rival. Ties between the world's two most populous countries have been strained since a deadly Himalayan border clash in 2020, slowing the exchange of capital, technology and talent, despite exploding demand for electric vehicles, semiconductors and artificial intelligence. The Modi government's heightened vetting of all Chinese investment over this period effectively turned away billions of dollars from the likes of BYD, Great Wall Motor and created new layers of red tape for Indian firms with Chinese stakeholders.
OC Transpo says trainmaker Alstom is getting back to work on a new wheel bearing assembly system that's been hailed as a permanent solution to the ongoing problems that led to a derailment last summer, but the redesign will take years.Officials from both OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Group (RTG) agreed on the necessity of the new assembly system during the shutdown of the Confederation Line in August 2023.Then friction between RTG and its subcontractor Alstom threatened to derail the fix. OC Tra
QUÉBEC — Quebec wants to curb excessive tipping as part of new legislation the government says will help people save money.