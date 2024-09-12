Insider advice to get more out of your home appraisal

Reuters

China's commerce ministry has warned the country's carmakers of the risks of making auto-related investments overseas at a recent meeting, said two people briefed about the matter, as they seek global expansion to counter slowing growth in their home market. At a meeting held in early July, the ministry told local carmakers not to invest in India, citing a directive from the central government, "strongly advised" against investing in Russia and Turkey, and used a more gentle tone to highlight risks in building factories in Europe and Thailand, one of the people said. It also encouraged carmakers to use overseas factories for final vehicle assembly with knock-down components exported from China to mitigate potential risks stemming from geopolitical issues, said the person.