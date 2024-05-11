Inspectors find moldy food, old food and dirty equipment at Kendall and Hialeah bakeries

State inspectors spotted old food, moldy food, dirty hands and equipment during recent checks of bakeries in Kendall and Hialeah.

When a bakery or grocer fails Florida Department of Agriculture inspection, it doesn’t get shut down, as a restaurant inspected by the state Department of Business and Professional Regulation does. But, Ag Department inspectors have Stop Sale powers over products and Stop Use powers over equipment and areas.

Both powers were used by inspectors Thursday.

Karla Bakery, 2408 SW 137th Ave., Kendall

The team of Wenndy Ayerdis and Catalina Ordonez swung by Karla Bakery in Kendall on Wednesday. They found a few problems.

▪ In the food service area, there was “white, mold-like growth on bread pudding inside a display cold unit.” That’s enough for a Stop Sale on the bread pudding.

▪ The food service area’s ice machine featured, “Black, mold-like grime encrusted all over the interior housing of the ice machine and within the ice making chute/dispenser.” That’s a Stop Use Order for the ice machine.

▪ On the coffee machine, “Heavy, dried-on milk accumulated on a steam wand that was in use more than four hours without being cleaned.”

▪ “Multiple live flies flying around and landing on preparation tables throughout the establishment.”

▪ A processing area cold unit had ham and cheese sandwiches from April 27. This inspection was Wednesday, May 8. That’s 11 days. The limit is seven days. Stop Sale on the sandwiches.

▪ In the processing area, the folks handling the food were “not washing hands after touching the face/body, (between) cracking raw shell eggs and handling clean utensils.”

▪ They also weren’t changing their single-use gloves after they became contaminated (cracking eggs, scratching head and then serving food to customers).

▪ “Cleaned oranges used for fresh juice stored uncovered on a box and holding basket of the orange juice machine” in the food service area.

▪ “Wet wiping cloths stored on various preparation tables throughout the establishment, not held in sanitizer between use.”

▪ A processing area cold unit had ham and cheese sandwiches, chopped ham, swiss cheese, cut lettuce, milk, cheese bread and raw shell eggs all 11 to 15 degrees too warm for safe keeping or serving. The inspectors sprayed them with Stop Sales.

Stop Sale Orders: Bread pudding (mold), milk, swiss cheese, chopped ham, ham and cheese sandwiches, raw shell eggs (temperature abuse).

Stop Use Orders: Ice Machine (grime in the ice chute).

Diny Bakery, 4202 W. 16th Ave., Hialeah

Inspector Simeon Carrero visited Diny Bakery on May 3. He’ll be back by Friday for a re-inspection after chronicling some of the below issues.

▪ Food service area employees didn’t wash their hands before putting on single-use gloves (yes, food workers are supposed to wash their hands before putting on gloves).

▪ The backroom handwash sink lacked soap and paper towels.

▪ When using the three-compartment sink, an employee used only the first two parts, “skipping the sanitizing stop and hanging to air dry.”

▪ A deli slicer out of action still needs to be clean, not “with old, dried debris.”

▪ There wasn’t a food thermometer to make sure foods were cooked and kept at safe temperatures.

▪ In the food service and processing area, an employee working with food did so without a hair restraint.

▪ A food service cutting board was “scored and scratched” and “can no longer be effectively clean and sanitized.”

▪ The outsides of several equipment near where food is processed had “old soil buildup.”

▪ “Several baking trays had soil buildup on the outside of trays.”

▪ In the food service, processing and backroom areas, Inspector Carrero “observed soil and dust on all A/C vents, wall, floors and ceiling tiles throughout establishment.”

▪ In the backroom, processing and storage areas, he saw, “several holes on the wall, missing and broken wall tiles and ceiling tiles.”

Stop Sale Orders: None.

Stop Use Orders: None.