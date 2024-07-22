'Inspirational' former BBC TV presenter dies

Beccy Barr worked for BBC North West Tonight from 2013 until 2019 [BBC]

A former BBC TV presenter who switched careers to train as a firefighter has died.

Beccy Barr worked for BBC North West Tonight from 2013, before leaving in 2019 to join Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

The 46-year-old, from Lancaster, was diagnosed with incurable abdominal cancer in 2023.

Posting on the former journalist's X account, her sister said she had "passed away peacefully this morning". Her former North West Tonight colleague Annabel Tiffin said she was "a feisty, fearless woman".

'Dedicated and courageous firefighter'

Roger Johnson, a current presenter at the programme, said: "Beccy was courageous in so many ways.

"In the way she faced her illness, of course, but she also had the courage to walk away from a successful TV career to retrain as a firefighter.

"She wanted to make a difference and she excelled at that, too."

He added his thoughts were with her family.

The firefighter, who was a member of Lancashire Fire and Rescue service's Red Watch in Blackburn, followed in her father's footsteps when she joined the service.

She also studied for an MSc at Bournemouth University's Disaster Management Centre.

The fire service said it was "deeply saddened" to hear the news, adding: "Beccy was a dedicated and courageous firefighter who served with professionalism and compassion.

"She was an enthusiastic and warm person who became an inspiration to many."

Lancashire's chief fire officer, Justin Johnston, told the BBC it was an "incredibly sad day".

He said Ms Barr, who got a distinction in her apprenticeship, was an "amazing professional, wise and warm" and passionate around firefighting techniques and developing the service.

"She made a really big impact in her short time - five years - with us," he said.

He said she was "such an active person" who "made a really positive impression wherever she went".

"Our hearts go out to her family, her friends and her work colleagues here at Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service."

Beccy Barr's father spent about 20 years in the same fire service [BBC]

Lancaster and Wyre MP Cat Smith was among hundreds paying tribute on social media, the Labour MP said Ms Barr "made the world a better place because of everything she did with an enthusiasm that few could match".

Chris Brindley, editor of BBC North West, said the former presenter was a "much-loved part of the team".

He added: "Those who worked with Beccy will remember her as an inspiration and those who watched her will remember her as a really talented journalist and presenter."

Ms Barr started her journalism career at the Blackpool Citizen in her early 20s and then worked for Bloomberg News and CNBC in New York before she moved back to Lancashire and joined the BBC.

She was a Girlguiding leader for many years, most recently running a Rainbow unit at St Paul's Church in Scotforth.

Active in the triathlon community, she participated in IronmanUK and several long-distance athletic events.

Ms Barr is survived by her much-cherished daughter, Hannah.

