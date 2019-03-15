Inspired by the New York City Half Marathon? Experts Weigh in on Staying Injury-Free While You Train

This weekend, thousands of runners will partake in the New York City Half Marathon. If the spirit of race day inspires you to give training a try, these expert tips will help you stay injury-free.

Being injured while training for a race is a special kind of misery. You can't do the one thing you're supposed to, and as race day approaches, it's hard not to become discouraged with your body (and scour the Internet looking for others who literally feel your pain). I joined the club this winter: while logging a long run in preparation for a half marathon, an unfamiliar pain presented itself in my knee, leading to a diagnosis of IT band syndrome. With less than six weeks of training left, I dove head first into recovery, trying everything from an anti-gravity treadmill to CBD products. In the end, I was able to run the race—very slowly—but my efforts paid off.

Instead of trying to fix your injury, why not avoid it in the first place? Mile High Run Club's Matthew Meyer emphasizes that all runners, especially new ones, need to listen to their bodies while training. "Soreness and fatigue are normal as you run more, but shouldn't be a constant state of being. That's injury and burnout just waiting for you."

According to Brendan Martin, a physical therapist at Finish Line Physical Therapy, new runners or those who pack on the mileage too quickly are most vulnerable to injury. "Be very gradual with the workload you are putting onto joints and soft tissue like muscles, ligaments, and tendons," he advises. Dr. Shari Auth, the co-founder of WTHN, Flatiron's acupuncture sanctuary, say factors like improper alignment, footwear, or surface conditions can also be the culprit.

Alain Saint-Dic, a certified trainer at Stretch Relief, a new stretching studio in the Upper East Side, boils it down to runners not taking their recovery as seriously as their training. "Runners have so much to gain from planned rest and recovery," he told Vogue. "Imagine if you were as excited about your next stretch as you were about those repeats."

Turn to a Professional

"To avoid injuries, it is wise to seek a movement assessment from a specialist to better understand your body and correct dysfunctions before they manifest into injuries," says Corinne Croce, the co-founder of Noho's Body Evolved and physical therapist. Specialists can also recommend training and recovery plans tailored to your individual issues or goals. Stretch Relief offers stretching with a professional to increase one's range of motion and Mile High's coaches are accessible for training tips and tricks.

Incorporate Strength Training

Matthew Meyer of Mile High Run Club recommends incorporating strength training into your program, but making it running specific. "Think about the elements of your running form (hip extension, arm swing, core engagement) and how we can specifically target those areas (glutes, shoulder girdle, abdominals)," he says. "When we add in strength, it increases our ability to handle those miles, and in turn helps to keep us off the injured list." He also recommends swimming and even substitutes his easy runs for time in the water.

Get Rid of Gravity

A less common yet highly effective tool is the Alter-G Anti Gravity Treadmill, one of which is located at Finish Line Physical Therapy. The machine allows runners to still get their cardio workout without the typical wear and tear by altering gravity, which allows for running with a lower percentage of body weight. "You move in the same exact way as running, but reduce the fraction of pounding," says Brendan Martin. "It's beneficial for any level, especially beginners who are most susceptible to shin splints and knee pain because their bodies aren't used to running." Martin notes that many elite runners will stop by Finish Line to log an easy day on the treadmill. "Even if they aren't injured, it helps take some of the load off."

Get Aligned With Acupuncture

The benefits of regular acupuncture are too numerous to list, but some include flexibility, range of motion, and proper alignment—music to any athletes' ears. Dr. Auth says most runners visit WTHN with complaints of lower body issues, which the needles can help relieve and even prevent. "[Acupuncture] relaxes muscles before they get tight enough to cause pain. It can keep muscles and joints relaxed and pain free."

