Instagram account of British teenager missing in Tenerife ‘accessed since he vanished’

Search teams prepare to look for Jay Slater who has been missing since Monday - Geoff Pugh for The Telegraph

The Instagram account of a British teenager missing in Tenerife has reportedly been accessed since he disappeared.

It has been five days since Jay Slater, 19, went missing on the Spanish island after meeting two men at a music festival and following them back to their cottage.

He was last heard from on Monday morning when he told a friend he was lost in the mountains and desperately thirsty.

Rescue teams are continuing the search on Saturday in the north of the island near Mr Slater’s last known location.

On the Facebook page “Jay Slater Missing”, which has almost half a million followers, an update was posted on Friday addressing rumours that Mr Slater’s Instagram account had been accessed after he vanished.

Jay Slater travelled to Tenerife with two friends to attend the NRG music festival on Sunday - Solarpix

Rachel Louise Harg, the administrator of the group, said: “For everyone asking who has logged into his Instagram account, it’s not him or her, somebody else has logged in.”

Ms Harg said people who had been “hacking” the social media accounts of Mr Slater’s family were “sick in the head”.

There is no recent activity on Mr Slater’s Instagram account, with the last post from almost three years ago, on July 12, 2021.

However, close friends and family of Mr Slater would be able to see the last time he had logged onto the site. This is because of an Instagram feature which shows the last time a user was active to people they have directly messaged on the site.

Mr Slater travelled to Tenerife with two friends to attend the NRG music festival on Sunday. He left the festival at some time between 3am and 6am in the car of two other British men he had met that night.

At 7.30am, he posted a picture on Snapchat showing him smoking a cigarette at the doorway of a cottage in Parque Rural de Teno, more than 30 miles from where the festival was held to the south of the island.

At around 8am, Ophelia Medina Hernandez, the owner of the two-bedroom Airbnb property where Mr Slater had travelled to, came across the teenager standing at a nearby bus stop.

He asked when the next bus was to Los Cristianos, a resort area where he was staying, and she signalled it was not for another two hours. Instead of waiting, Mr Slater decided to walk.

After setting off, he rang his friend Lucy Law, who had joined him at the music festival, and said he was lost, thirsty, had one per cent charge left on his phone, and had cut his leg on a cactus.

His phone died shortly after the call. Its last location was north of the cottage, near the village of Masca.

It is here that much of the search has been concentrated over the past week. Mountain rescue workers, volunteers, drones, dogs, and helicopters have so far been unable to uncover any trace of the teenager.

Rescue workers have not yet found any trace of Mr Slater - Geoff Pugh for The Telegraph

Around 15 of Mr Slater’s friends and family members have flown out to aid in the search. Debbie Duncan, his mother, and his brother have been on the island since Tuesday.

“It’s just traumatic and it doesn’t feel real. It’s just awful, it’s horrendous,” Ms Duncan said. “He’s just a great person who everyone wanted to be with. He’s good looking, he’s a popular boy.”

Many more have joined efforts by posting on the Facebook page dedicated to finding Mr Slater, which had more than 468,000 members before it was paused after conspiracy theories about his disappearance began to appear.

More than £25,000 has also been raised through a GoFundMe page, which has been set up by Ms Law to “get Jay Slater home”.

Lancashire police has offered to provide additional resources to the search but said the Guardia Civil rejected the offer and confirmed that it has “the resources they need”.