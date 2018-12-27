Instagram Accidentally Changed How You Scroll And People On Twitter Were Upset

Instagram appears to have changed how users scroll through the application ...

Instagram appears to have changed how users scroll through the application ... and then it changed it back. Naturally, people have a lot to say about the whole ordeal.

In an update that seems to have begun rolling out globally on Thursday, the social media app allowed users to tap side-to-side rather than scrolling through their feeds vertically.

“Introducing a new way to move through posts,” the update read. “Tap through posts, just like you tap through stories.”

The Instagram feed is a sideways swipe now pic.twitter.com/kqPsUvDQ5t — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) December 27, 2018

As mentioned in the update’s messaging, Instagram’s feed now resembles its Stories feature, giving users the ability to quickly go through each post. The site began testing the feature in October, telling TechCrunch it was “testing ways to improve the experience on Instagram and bring you closer to the people and things you love.”

Instagram told HuffPost that the update was “due to a bug.”

“We quickly fixed the issue and feed is back to normal. We apologize for any confusion,” a spokesperson said via email.

Alex Mosseri, the head of Instagram, confirmed in an earlier tweet that the rollout was accidental, saying in a tweet: “Sorry about that, this was supposed to be a very small test but we went broader than we anticipated.” According to another tweet by Mosseri, “If you’re still seeing it you can simply restart your app and you should be good to go.”

Which is a good thing because it didn’t seem that people were feeling like the app was, uh, improved:

This new Instagram update pic.twitter.com/9rzcn607uF — Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) December 27, 2018

a live look at the instagram dev who pushed the update pic.twitter.com/2H3fpIWldl — Amber Discko (@amberdiscko) December 27, 2018

I am NOT liking this @instagram update where you tap to go through posts. I really like scrolling!! Give me the scroll back!! — RickyRayment (@RickyRayment) December 27, 2018

Instagram why would you do this to me pic.twitter.com/B68RdBbdy3 — julia reinstein (@juliareinstein) December 27, 2018

Is Instagram’s new update bad for gay rights? In this essay I will — Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) December 27, 2018

me: goes to scroll down my feed on insta



Instagram: pic.twitter.com/olGMairGSq — jess (@breathinremss) December 27, 2018

Me @ the new #Instagram update I still haven’t got but preparing for pic.twitter.com/sGQTOpIZpi — shannbon 🧝🏾‍♀️ (@shannbon) December 27, 2018

everyone: hey @instagram can you do something about all the hate and racism on your platform?@instagram: why don’t we make scrolling more annoying for you? — nyoldman (@NYDoorman) December 27, 2018

me trying to use instagram now pic.twitter.com/1sKO5jHzlu — David Mack (@davidmackau) December 27, 2018

Damn @instagram you know I’m your home boy but this got me feeling sick... swiping right feels cheap. — Ben Phillips (@BenPhillipsUK) December 27, 2018

what is this instagram update and how do i change it back!?! — Terron Moore (@Terr) December 27, 2018

Minutes after the update went through on many phones, some noted that their app reverted back to infinite scroll and the update appeared to have been removed.

Looks like they may have pulled the update pic.twitter.com/naMijsqmAJ — @DukeStJournal (@DukeStJournal) December 27, 2018

This story has been updated throughout.