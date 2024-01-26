What is Instagram 'Flipside'? Platform starts testing private posts for friends feature

It comes as users are moving towards protecting their privacy on Instagram and other social media platforms (Nick Ansell / PA Archive)

Instagram is launching a feature called "Flipside" to a small group. It allows users to create a private section on their profile for sharing personal content exclusively with close friends.

This feature is similar to the concept of having a "finsta", where Instagram users maintain a separate, more private account apart from their main public profile. However, this allows users to have privacy without having to create a whole new account.

Many users are moving towards protecting their privacy on Instagram and other social media platforms due to the consequences that come from oversharing as well as worries over the control of data and privacy.

What is Instagram Flipside?

Instagram Flipside creates an alternative space that allows you to have complete control over who can see it.

Here are all the key details you need to know about the Instagram Flipside feature.

The Instagram Flipside feature creates a distinct, private area within a user’s Instagram profile. This space is intended for sharing content that users might consider more personal or less polished than what they share on their public profiles.

Accessing a user’s Flipside involves swiping down on their profile, which makes it easy for users to switch between their public and private content.

Users can also amend their Flipside profile with a unique profile picture, name, and bio that differs from their public profile.

They can choose specific friends to access this space and can also “remove everyone” from their Flipside, enabling a fresh start for users.

Who can use it?

At the moment, Flipside is only available to select accounts.

When did Flipside come out?

There is no official date for the full launch of Flipside, but some users have already spotted the feature on their accounts – so it looks as though it is being rolled out slowly.

How to make your posts private on Instagram

Click 'more' in the bottom-left-hand side of your profile, then click 'settings'. Next, tap 'who can see your content'. Below 'account privacy', tick the box next to 'private account'. Click 'switch to private' to confirm.

If you are under 18 when you sign up for an Instagram account, you'll have the option to choose between a public or private account, but private will be selected by default.

Business profiles aren't able to make their accounts private.