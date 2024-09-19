Instagram making big changes to protect teens online
Instagram making big changes to protect teens online
Instagram making big changes to protect teens online
Keith Urban is a devoted father to two teenage girls but the country superstar has now revealed that he had to intentionally and thoughtfully 'break the chain' after being raised by an abusive alcoholic father.
Lady Gaga on why she chose to address rumours around her gender and that she was a man.
“That’s a trade-off I’d do,” the actor responded to the former president’s months-old demand.
Prince William's cousin Lady Amelia Windsor took looked incredible when she stepped out in the minidress of dreams. See details.
Prince George Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis spent a special day with their cousin Prince Archie - see details.
The Outrun actress Saoirse Ronan exuded glamour in a plunging jumpsuit on Wednesday as she stepped out to attend a screening of her latest film, The Outrun.
Anna Delvey (aka Anna Sorkin) revealed a new dancing persona and a sparkling ankle monitor in Tuesday's Season 33 "Dancing With the Stars" debut.
Alexa play "End Of The Road" by Boyz II Men.
A clip of Jason showing off his high-energy moves before ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' broadcast went viral on Monday, Sept. 16
Cher has been announced as the headliner for Victoria’s Secret’s upcoming comeback fashion show, after a six-year hiatus for the lingerie brand.
The actress dressed to impress at the N.Y.C. premiere of her new horror-thriller, which hits theaters on Sept. 20
The legendary country singer affectionately known as "The Gambler" resided at this suburban Atlanta home from 2019 until his death in 2020.
You got to give them at least half credit.
"I look like I’m doing a namaste in gratitude but I’m actually desperately trying to keep my dress up," the star revealed of the moment
The Prince and Princess of Wales' £1.5m home renovations at their Norfolk retreat Anmer Hall with George, Charlotte, and Louis confused Prince William's late grandmother Queen Elizabeth - details
The “Late Night” comedian mocked one of the former president’s recent rambling speeches in particular.
Taylor Swift is still figuring out what she’ll do after her Eras Tour ends, but the singer is ready to “settle down” with Travis Kelce.
Kardashian shares her four kids — Psalm, Chicago, Saint and North — with ex Kanye West
The 'Emily in Paris' star joked that Josh Gad, who plays her husband in an upcoming project, pranked her 'morning, noon and night' on set
The model wore a football shirt that nodded to Milan Fashion Week - see more