Instagram Model Blames Party Drug and Time Travel for Fatal Crash

An Instagram model from New York, who crashed her Mercedes, causing a three-car wreck in Miami that killed two people, told police she was under the influence of party drugs and believed she was from the future.

WPLG reports that Maecee Marie Lathers, 24, confessed to police she was under the influence of “pink cocaine”, a synthetic drug also known as 2C and contains ketamine, when she ran a red light on Aug. 10 and crashed into two cars—killing driver Abraham Ismael and his rear passenger. Ismael’s wife, Juanita Hernández, who was in the front passenger seat, survived the crash.

Abraham Ismael was driving with his wife, Juanita Hernández, to work when he and another passenger were killed. Hernández survived the crash. GoFundMe

Lathers reportedly also tried to flee the scene and had to be stopped by onlookers.

“She advised she was under the influence of ‘2C’ a known party drug and that she was from the future and had a crystal ball,” Florida 11th Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer read from a police report. “She’s an absolute danger to the community based on killing or driving when she shouldn’t have been in a car and she’s clearly impaired based on her statements... and if it wasn’t for the citizens or witnesses nearby who stopped her, she would have completely fled.”

Lathers was charged with four counts of driving without a license resulting in death or serious injury and four counts of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death or serious injuries. Glazer ordered Lather be held on a $140,000 bond.

A GoFundMe was set up for Juanita Hernández, who was left unable to work due to the injuries she sustained in the crash. She said her husband also left behind a 16-year-old son.

“I am now unable to work due to my injuries, and the boy’s life has been turned upside down,” the heartbroken wife wrote on GoFundMe. “His mother, who lives in Nicaragua, suffers from Parkinson’s disease and is now not only grieving but also left without the financial support her son provided.”

Lathers, originally from Fort Plain, NY, has reportedly been living in the Florida since 2022.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.