Instagram updates account rules for minors, Omaha teens, parents react

Associated Press

Donald Trump flubbed the name of Charlottesville, Virginia, while going off script during a speech on Tuesday otherwise focused on economic policy, slamming Vice President Kamala Harris for lying about "Charlottestown.” The former president was talking about imposing tariffs and other steps he’d take to bolster U.S. manufacturing in Savannah, Georgia, when he veered off topic. “She didn’t say anything except lies, like bloodbath, like Charlottestown," Trump said.