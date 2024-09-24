Instagram updates account rules for minors, Omaha teens, parents react
Instagram rolled out teen accounts with more restrictions for children under 18 years old.
A Haitian nonprofit group has filed charges against GOP nominees Donald Trump and JD Vance for their peddling of a pet-eating hoax that has turned Springfield, Ohio, upside over the last month.The Haitian Bridge Alliance, based in California, announced Tuesday that it has taken advantage of a Ohio law that allows private citizens to file charges without first going through police or prosecutors. The charges filed against the Republican candidates included disrupting public services, making false
SMITHTON, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump sat in a large barn in rural Pennsylvania on Monday, asking questions of farmers and offering jokes but, in a rarity for his campaign events, mostly listening.
Catherine Zeta-Jones took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of herself in a tiny mini dress as she counted down the days until her birthday, sparking reaction from her stepson, Michael Douglas' son Cameron Douglas
Video shows Alex Gold, a Canadian man, come face-to-face with a black bear in his garage.
The former first lady unveiled her latest "collectibles," but critics spotted one key problem.
BOSTON (AP) — The federal government was mostly responsible for a nighttime collision involving a snowmobiler who nearly died after hitting a Black Hawk helicopter that was parked on a Massachusetts trail, a judge ruled in awarding him $3.3 million in damages.
The former president went after all three network TV late-night hosts.
Here's why Tyler Bertuzzi decided to sign with the rebuilding Blackhawks.
We are headed for the home stretch to Election Day. Those polls are telling us the real story of the campaign so far — but are we willing to listen?
Multi-hyphenate CEO Elon Musk has dug deep into his own pockets to get former president Donald Trump back into the White House. In July, the Wall Street Journal reported that Musk had been pledging roughly $45 million per month to a new super-political action committee (PAC) called America PAC. And after a rocky start, […]
The Western actor's gravel-and-honey voice reminds voters what's at stake on the range and elsewhere.
The former president was quick to compare crowd sizes – something he has been mercilessly ridiculed for fixating on over the course of his presidential campaign
The conservative attorney also taunted the former president with his post-election plan.
Donald Trump flubbed the name of Charlottesville, Virginia, while going off script during a speech on Tuesday otherwise focused on economic policy, slamming Vice President Kamala Harris for lying about "Charlottestown.” The former president was talking about imposing tariffs and other steps he’d take to bolster U.S. manufacturing in Savannah, Georgia, when he veered off topic. “She didn’t say anything except lies, like bloodbath, like Charlottestown," Trump said.
She rang him up personally for his big milestone birthday.
Kate Middleton was seen at Church for the first time with husband Prince William since completing chemotherapy, wearing a Blaze Milano heritage blazer which costs £1,200.
Trump’s Truth Social post comes after JD Vance claimed eggs are $4 in front of display selling them for $2.99
And with a rare photo of her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.
Ruth Ben-Ghiat also examined Donald Trump and JD Vance's latest "really disturbing" turn.
Emily Ratajkowski is calling attention to the connections she claims nobody wants to talk about between Sean “Diddy” Combs and the notorious Menendez brothers.“With everything that’s coming out about Diddy and the allegations and also this new Menendez brothers show called Monsters I think we need to have a conversation about male sexual assault,” the model and actress says in a video posted to TikTok Sunday.Ratajkowski notes that the reason Diddy was able to “hide in plain sight for so long” wa