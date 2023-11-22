Instagram's 'Mr. Adventure' accused of illegally killing bears in Yukon

Tristan James Hamm, 32, goes by

An outdoor social media influencer with millions of followers is accused of lying to obtain a Yukon hunting licence, going on a hunting spree and illegally killing several bears over a single week, according to court documents.

Tristan James Hamm, 32, who goes by "Mr. Adventure" on Instagram, describes himself as an outdoor connoisseur, adventure athlete and entrepreneur.

He's now facing 19 charges including both territorial and federal offences, accused of killing two Yukon black bears and a grizzly.

Court documents allege Hamm provided false or misleading information to obtain a Yukon resident hunting licence. He's charged with illegally killing a black bear on Bove Island, not far from Carcross on May 1, 2023. Hamm is accused of killing a black bear two days later, May 19, at Dry Creek, in western Yukon. Then on May 21, court documents say he killed a grizzly bear near Kluane Lake.

Hamm is also facing charges related to exporting remains of two black bears and a grizzly outside the country this past summer.

All 19 of the charges have not been proven in court. The case will come before the Yukon territorial court in January.

Sue Greetham of Whitehorse is the president of the advocacy group Grizzly Bear Protection Yukon.

Sue Greetham of Whitehorse is the president of the advocacy group Grizzly Bear Protection Yukon. (Cheryl Kawaja/CBC)

Hearing about the charges, wildlife advocate Sue Greetham told CBC she's outraged.

"I just have a sinking feeling in my stomach, my heart just about breaks and I get goosebumps all over me, it's just the saddest thing," she said.

Greetham is the president of Grizzly Bear Protection Yukon, an advocay group calling for more protection of bears. She says she opposes trophy hunting and hopes for stronger regulation around legal hunting.

As for illegal hunting, Greetham says anyone found guilty of illegal hunting should be made an example — a warning to others.

"I want it to be a significant message sent. I think the fines should be raised, I think there should be jail terms for such egregious criminal activity regarding wildlife, I just don't understand it."