Instant Care of Arizona provides in-home care for better quality of life

Associated Press

An angry crowd gathered Wednesday outside a courthouse on the southern Greek island of Crete for the preliminary hearing of a couple accused of brutally abusing a 3-year-old child who is fighting for his life in a hospital. Riot police were deployed at the entrance to the courthouse to prevent the crowd from pushing its way into the building and confronting the defendants as the hearing began. The couple — a 26-year-old woman and her 44-year-old boyfriend — have been accused of severely beating the woman’s young son, who was rushed to a hospital in the island’s main city of Heraklion on Sunday.