'An Insult': Matt Gaetz Isn't Laughing At 'SNL' After Martin Short's Monologue Jab

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) has had enough of the jokes on “Saturday Night Live.”

Martin Short, who hosted the NBC comedy sketch show this weekend, name-dropped Gaetz less than a minute into his opening monologue as he joked he was in a hurry.

“I left my Uber driver waiting and you know how testy Matt Gaetz can get,” the comedian quipped of Donald Trump’s withdrawn attorney general pick.

The jab was enough to set Gaetz off minutes later.

“SNL just called me an uber driver? As an insult?” he wrote on X.

“It is a job held by HONEST & HARD WORKING people. Imagine being so out-of-touch that you insult uber drivers just to take a swipe at me. Sad!”

He went on to declare that “working people are proud people” and replied “same” to someone who remarked on respecting Uber drivers more than “SNL comedians.”

“Uber Drivers > SNL,” he later wrote on Sunday.

Gaetz has been the subject of jokes on “SNL” before.

Sarah Sherman is the most recent cast member to play Gaetzon the show and the “Weekend Update” crew has mockedhim, aswell.

Pete Davidson played the Trump ally in the show’s cold open back in 2021 where he told Britney Spears (played by Chloe Fineman) that his last name was like “Bill Gates but with a ‘Z’ at the end.”

“Like a cool version for teens,” Davidson said.

Gaetz was accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor at the time. The Justice Department ultimately decided not to charge him following an investigation.

A House ethics committee report on its investigation into Gaetz alleged that he paid “numerous” women for sex, including a 17-year-old girl, and that he violated multiple state laws tied to sexual misconduct, CBS News reported early Monday morning.

The committee is expected to release the report sometime Monday.

