Insults and a haka in New Zealand parliament as MPs debate Māori rights bill

Eva Corlettin Wellington
·4 min read

New Zealand’s parliament has erupted into fiery debate, personal attacks and a haka over a controversial bill that proposes to radically alter the way New Zealand’s treaty between Māori and the crown is interpreted.

The treaty principles bill was tabled by the libertarian Act party – a minor partner in New Zealand’s coalition government – and passed its first reading on Thursday, amid scathing speeches and disruptions.

Related: Why is a bill looking at New Zealand’s founding document causing major upset among Māori?

A vote on the bill was momentarily suspended, when opposition parties and people in the public gallery joined in a haka (Māori dance), led by the Te Pāti Māori MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, who proceeded to rip up a copy of the bill.

The bill seeks to remove a set of well-established principles that has flowed from New Zealand’s founding document, the treaty of Waitangi – an agreement signed in 1840 between more than 500 Māori chiefs and the crown, and which is instrumental in upholding Māori rights.

The principles of the treaty have been developed over 50 years by courts, tribunals and successive governments to help guide the relationship between Māori and ruling authorities and iron out differences in interpretations over the English and Māori texts of the original treaty. Many principles have been developed and continue to evolve, but the most recognised are broadly defined as participation, partnership, protection, and redress.

They have been used in efforts to revitalise the Māori language, including making it an official language, and were used to establish a Māori health authority to reverse poor health outcomes for Māori, which the coalition government dismantled this year.

Critics of the bill say Act’s proposal undermines the treaty and its principles, which they believe threaten Māori rights and promote anti-Māori rhetoric.

There has been significant public backlash to the bill, with thousands of people joining a nine-day hīkoi (protest march) this week. Starting at the tip of the North Island, participants are expected to arrive at parliament on Tuesday.

Related: ‘Dangerous’ and ‘retrograde’: Māori leaders sound alarm over policy shifts in New Zealand

More than 40 king’s counsel lawyers also wrote an open letter to the prime minister, Christopher Luxon, and the attorney general, Judith Collins, urging them to abandon the bill.

Speaking in the house, Act’s leader, David Seymour, said the principles “afford Māori different rights from other New Zealanders … The purpose of this bill is break this parliament’s 49 years of silence to define the principles in law so it is crystal clear what the treaty means to modern New Zealanders.”

Seymour’s address was met with groans and exclamations of disapproval from opposition parties, prompting the speaker of the house to repeatedly ask for the “barrage” of rebuttals to stop.

Labour’s Willie Jackson followed Seymour with a withering rebuke of the bill and its architect. “Shame, shame, shame, on you David Seymour,” he said. “I said some time ago that [Seymour] was the most dangerous politician in New Zealand, and that has come to pass."

“The principles are clear – they are about partnership, equity, active protection and redress – why does this offend the minister so much? … This bill will undermine Māori rights but still David Seymour persists with this disgusting piece of legislation.”

Jackson ended his speech by calling Seymour a liar, and was forced to leave the house when he refused to retract his statement.

The Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi delivered a similarly impassioned address, likening the Act party to the “KKK with a swipecard to the Beehive [New Zealand’s parliament]” and calling them “complicit in the euthanising of the treaty of Waitangi”.

Opposition parties called on coalition MPs to vote down the bill. “My question to MPs is: are you here to hold on to power at any cost, or are you here to do the right thing?” said Chlöe Swarbrick, the Green party co-leader.

“Are you here to listen to your conscience, or are you here to give it all up on one of the most significant votes in this house in our lifetimes? Because if you wear the mask for a little while, it becomes your face.”

The introduction of the bill formed part of Act’s coalition agreement with National – the major centre-right party. National and the third coalition partner, New Zealand First, have ruled out supporting the bill beyond the first reading and select committee process, meaning it is likely doomed to fail.

The justice committee will hear submissions on the bill, which is expected to take six months, after which it will return to parliament for a second reading.

Latest Stories

  • Justine Bateman feels like she can breathe again in 'new era' after Trump win

    Justine Bateman feels like she can breathe again after the presidential election. She's not alone – though many disagree.

  • John Bolton Sums Up What Trump Really Wants In 1 Damning Word

    The former national security adviser warned that this single trait "won't serve the country well."

  • Melania Trump Expected to Break Yet Another FLOTUS Tradition

    The tradition-bucking Melania Trump likely won’t call the White House home these next four years. Discussions about how—and where—the 52-year-old will spend her days in Donald Trump’s second term remains “ongoing,” CNN reported Wednesday, but sources said she’s “unlikely to move to Washington full time in her second go-round as first lady.” Melania won’t be entirely absent in Washington, the network reported. She’s still expected to turn up to major events like state dinners and have her own “pl

  • Trump Puts ‘First Buddy’ Elon Musk in Charge of Fake Gov’t Department

    President-elect Donald Trump announced that billionaire Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will lead a new “Department of Government Efficiency,” despite the fact that government agencies can only be created by an act of Congress. The new office will be named the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE—a reference to a decade-old meme that was later turned into a cryptocurrency beloved by Musk. Both Ramaswamy and Musk celebrated in posts on X, the social media site Musk purchased fo

  • Social Media Reacts To Matt Gaetz Possibly Being Trump's AG

    Ex-Pence staffer Olivia Troye said making the Florida congressman the attorney general was akin to "putting the Hamburglar in charge of McDonald's security."

  • Ex-Trump White House Lawyer Spells Out Exactly What Jan. 6 Pardons Would Mean

    Ty Cobb also dunked on Donald Trump's cabinet picks with a brutal basketball analogy.

  • Trump's border czar says Canadian border is an 'extreme' vulnerability

    U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's border czar says there is an "extreme national security vulnerability" along the Canada-U.S. border that he plans to deal with the moment the new Republican administration takes power.Tom Homan, named Sunday as the official in charge of all U.S. border issues, said in a television interview that he expects there will be "tough conversations" with Ottawa about the situation along the Canada-U.S. border. "The problem with the northern border is a huge national s

  • Lawrence O’Donnell Breaks Down How Donald Trump Is ‘Humiliating’ Elon Musk On Multiple Levels

    The MSNBC anchor also pointed out the “funniest” part of the president-elect’s press release about the billionaire’s new role.

  • Trump Arrives in Washington and Jokes He May Be President Forever

    Donald Trump landed in Washington Wednesday to celebrate Republicans’ soon-to-be control over the White House and Congress, and visit lame-duck President Joe Biden in person. Trump and Biden were seated in chairs next to each other by a crackling fire in the Oval Office for a photo opportunity ahead of their first official transition meeting. “Politics is tough and in many cases it’s not a nice world but it is a nice world today,” Trump said in their roughly one-minute appearance before cameras.

  • Italian president tells Musk to quit meddling in Italy's politics

    ROME (Reuters) -President Sergio Mattarella told Elon Musk on Wednesday not to interfere in Italian affairs after the U.S. billionaire said Rome judges blocking a government anti-immigration initiative should be sent packing. The highly unusual statement from the Italian head of state came against a backdrop of growing tension between the ruling coalition and the judiciary that has attracted the attention of Musk, who is a friend of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. "These judges need to go," Musk wrote on X on Tuesday, referring to a panel of Rome magistrates who had questioned the legality of a government initiative to detain asylum-seekers in Albania -- a measure aimed at discouraging irregular immigration.

  • Eva Longoria reveals she and family have relocated outside of ‘dystopian’ US

    ‘I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren’t so lucky,’ Longoria said

  • Jimmy Kimmel Epically Trolls Trump With A Surprise ‘Appearance’ For The Ages

    The late night host brought out a “guest” that just might get under the president-elect’s skin.

  • 'MAGA In A Nutshell': Voter's Wild Explanation For Backing Trump Goes Viral

    A Pennsylvania man explained why he supported the president-elect even though "I consider him like Hitler."

  • Opinion - The Trump majority may soon feel buyers’ remorse

    The 2024 election results suggest that the Trump majority may soon have cause for second thoughts, as the proposed tax cuts and tariffs could lead to increased inflation and worker shortages, leading to higher interest rates and a more expensive labor force.

  • Rachel Maddow Exposes Trump’s Hypocritical, ‘Absurd’ Demand Of Dems: ‘It’s Nuts, Right?’

    The MSNBC anchor mocked it as “absurd bluster from Trump, where he is trying to pretend he’s already in power.”

  • Lara Trump Floated as Replacement for Marco Rubio’s Seat

    President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet appointments have incited job shuffling, with Republicans clamoring to climb up to higher roles. The latest to clinch a promotion could be Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump. In an interview with Axios, Alabama Republican Sen. Katie Britt lobbied for Lara, who currently serves as RNC co-chair, to fill Marco Rubio’s soon-to-be vacant Senate seat—if Trump does indeed select him as secretary of state in his administration. According to Britt, Lara understands

  • Wanda Sykes Has a Simple Explanation for Trump’s Big Win

    Wanda Sykes said that even though she “got her hopes up,” about Kamala Harris potentially winning the election, she wasn’t surprised when Donald Trump won—and she revealed why on Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I mean it’s so many reasons why you can say it happened,” Sykes said on the show, “But I think you know, a lot of us aren’t, like, totally shocked” because “sometimes America is just gonna America.” Even though she wasn’t floored by the results, Sykes admitted she’s not feeling great about

  • Opinion - How Biden can make pardons a stamp on his legacy

    With the shocking presidential election results in the rear-view mirror, President Biden must consider how best to cement his legacy during his remaining two months in office.

  • Trump’s Day One White House Plan Revealed at Private Event

    President-elect Donald Trump will reinstate several executive orders from his first administration that were later revoked by President Joe Biden on his first day in office, his incoming chief of staff said. The New York Times reported that Susie Wiles gave the news to a gathering of Republican donors Monday, though didn’t specify the orders he would reinstate. During his first few days in office, Biden revoked executive orders issued by Trump that tried to strip federal employees of their right

  • David Valadao beats Rudy Salas in key San Joaquin Valley, California congressional race

    Analysts had predicted that the race between Valadao and Salas would be a tossup.