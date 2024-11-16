Insurance CEO sees 'stabilization' in market despite hurricanes

Reuters

The Canadian dollar weakened further beyond a key psychological level against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, pressured by broad-based gains for the American currency and the potential for U.S. trade tariffs to hurt the domestic economy. The loonie was trading 0.3% lower at 1.4035 to the U.S. dollar, or 71.25 U.S. cents, its fifth straight day of declines. "Currency forecasters have turned overwhelmingly bearish on the currency in recent months, with domestic weakness seen intersecting with U.S. outperformance and a constant drumbeat of trade threats to drive the exchange rate lower," Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay, said in a note.