What to do if your insurance lowballs you

SmartAsset

I am selling my house and the price is $504,999. After paying off this house I will net $400,000. Do I have to pay a capital gains tax as I’m planning to pay off my retirement home with the money I netted? – Thomas The answer is solidly "it depends," both in terms of whether […] The post AAA: I’m Selling My House and Netting $400k to ‘Pay Off My Retirement Home.’ Do I Have to Pay Capital Gains Tax? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.