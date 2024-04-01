Insurer seeking rate hike from Florida regulators
Another insurance company in Florida, Cypress Property and Casualty Insurance, is seeking a rate hike and will face a hearing Tuesday with the Office of Insurance Regulation.
Trump Media, which began trading under ticker symbol ‘DJT’ on March 26, owns former President Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social.
(Reuters) -Shares of Donald Trump's social media company plunged 21% on Monday, wiping out the gains from its debut last week, after disclosing millions in losses and saying it would struggle to meet its financial liabilities going forward. Trump Media & Technology Group lost more than $58 million in 2023, it said in a filing, sending shares reeling less than a week after the Truth Social parent went public through a high-profile blank-check merger. The stock surged in its March 26 debut to close at nearly $58 a share on retail buyer enthusiasm, including supporters of Trump, the likely Republican nominee in 2024's presidential election.
Resale value is just one of many benefits.
Truth Social owner Trump Media & Technology Group disclosed Monday that it lost more than $58 million and generated very little revenue in 2023.
Trump's media company, which runs Truth Social, was flying high after starting trading. There are plenty of reasons to believe it won't stay up there.
Ballard's growing focus on the United States is in contrast to its increasingly cautious approach to expansion in China.
“Its consequences will be severe and leave lasting—probably irreversible—scars on our economy and society.”
TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week: Outlook survey The Bank of Canada will release its latest business outlook survey and Canadian survey of consumer expectations on Monday. The report comes ahead of the central bank's next interest rate decision and monetary policy report on April 10. Home sales Some of Canada's largest cities will report their March home sales figures this week, offering a glimpse into how the spring real estate season is shapi
(Reuters) -Private equity firm Advent International has agreed to buy Canada's Nuvei in an all-cash deal that values the Ryan Reynolds-backed payments technology firm at $6.3 billion. The deal, announced on Monday, will take Nuvei private four years after it was listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. At $34 per share, Advent will offer Nuvei shareholders a 56% premium to the stock's last close on the Nasdaq before media reports of a possible acquisition.
More than one-third of homes were purchased with cash in February as mortgage rates remain high, according to a new report from the real estate company Redfin. The rate of all-cash purchases — defined as home purchases where the deed does not include mortgage loan information — is within striking distance of the record high…
MONTREAL — Payment technology firm Nuvei Corp. has signed a deal to be taken private by Advent International, alongside existing Canadian shareholders Philip Fayer, Novacap and CDPQ. Under the agreement announced Monday, shareholders will receive US$34 per share in cash in a deal that puts an enterprise value of US$6.3 billion on the company. Nuvei said Advent is a long-standing investor in the payments technology sector and the company stands to benefit from its expertise. Fayer, who will remai
Share prices for Trump Media took a nose-dive on Monday after the owner of the Truth Social app revealed it recorded a net loss of more than $52 million on scant revenues of $4 million last year.
