Insurer Wefox's board sounds fresh alarm over possible collapse

Sky News
·3 min read

The board of Wefox, the troubled European insurance company, has sounded a fresh alarm over its solvency, warning investors that it could collapse before the end of the year without an additional funding boost.

Sky News has learnt that investors in Wefox, which is backed by a syndicate of prominent investors including the Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala, Target Global and London-listed Chrysalis, were notified by its directors in recent days that a further deterioration in trading had left it requiring bridge funding of at least €15m (£12.6m) by the end of November.

In an update to shareholders, the company, which is run by the British insurance executive Mark Hartigan, said its latest set of accounts, to be filed in October, would include a 'material uncertainty' warning about its future solvency.

If its current financial projections materialised, Wefox said, its holding company "will run out of cash in December and become insolvent immediately thereafter".

The update comes weeks after Wefox bought itself time by raising roughly €20m (£16.8m) from existing investors, while it has also sold Assona, a subsidiary which offers insurance cover for electric bikes.

Read more:
Insurance unicorn Wefox warns investors of insolvency risk

It is now engaged in a disposal process, run by Rothschild, for its Dutch business, which could fetch hundreds of millions of euros, according to insiders.

Wefox's core shareholders also remain supportive of the company's turnaround plan, they added, meaning that the risk of insolvency was in fact significantly lower than that suggested by its board of directors.

One source said a new chief executive to replace Mr Hartigan was close to being appointed, and that a new investor was expected to emerge in the wake of that.

"Significant milestones were achieved during the summer, including the completion of two transactions to exit the German market and a significant reduction in the cost base," a Wefox spokesman said.

"As communicated earlier, work is underway on a new strategy to ultimately position wefox in the medium term as a leading, technology-enabled insurance distribution company, and additional capital measures are under evaluation by the investors to support a new strategic and financial framework within a revised governance structure."

Wefox has been ravaged by losses in a number of its key markets including Italy, although its operations in the Netherlands remain profitable.

The company was valued at $4.5bn (£3.6bn) in a funding round less than two years ago and counts Barclays and JP Morgan among its lenders.

Founded in 2015, Wefox sells insurance products through in-house and external insurance brokers, and has frequently boasted of its ambition of revolutionising the insurance industry through the use of technology.

It has more than two million customers across its business.

In July 2022, Wefox raised a $400m Series D funding round valuing it at $4.5bn, making it one of the largest fintechs in Europe.

That followed a $650m round in May 2021 valuing it at $3bn, reflecting the frothy appetite of investors to back scale-ups regarded as having the potential to become global competitors of genuine scale.

It then secured a further $55m in equity financing and the same amount in debt funding from Barclays and JP Morgan a year ago.

Wefox declined to comment on the details included in its update to shareholders.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Loonie Rally That Defies Bank of Canada Rate Cuts to Persist

    (Bloomberg) -- When the Bank of Canada eases monetary policy and the economy slows, money managers usually brace for a weaker loonie.Most Read from BloombergHow Air Conditioning Took Over the American OfficeA Guide to Urban Swimming in Europe, Beyond the SeineHong Kong’s Arts Hub Turns to Selling Land to Stay AfloatYet, the Canadian dollar is fresh off its best monthly gain so far in 2024. And options traders expect it to rally even more despite the country’s gloomy economic outlook — the unempl

  • 3 Premier TSX Dividend Stocks Yielding Up To 8.3%

    The Canadian market has recently experienced notable volatility, with stocks rebounding impressively from early August corrections, supported by an expanding economy and positive earnings growth. As the focus shifts towards sustainable growth amid easing monetary policies, dividend stocks present a compelling option for investors seeking steady income and potential capital appreciation in these dynamic times.

  • 2 TSX Dividend Stocks With Big Upside Potential

    These rising dividend stocks should have more room to run. The post 2 TSX Dividend Stocks With Big Upside Potential appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • The ‘glory days’ for global automakers in China are over

    Foreign automakers have dominated China’s car market for decades, selling millions of vehicles and raking in enormous profits. That golden era is now coming to an abrupt end.

  • Bank of Canada rate cuts and your mortgage: What homeowners, prospective buyers can expect

    Every BoC cut means slightly lower monthly payments for people with variable-rate mortgages, and potential affordability gains for people hoping to get into the market.

  • 3 Walmart heirs are on the brink of being worth $100 billion each — and together they're way richer than Elon Musk

    Jim, Rob, and Alice Walton are all close to joining a very exclusive club as Walmart stock hits new heights.

  • Why stocks could drop 10% over the next 8 weeks, according to a bullish forecaster who's nailed his calls this year

    "We know it's an incredibly strong market. But we also have the September cuts, and we have the election — things that'll get people nervous."

  • 3 Blue-Chip Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

    These blue-chip stocks are essential for boosting any portfolio’s performance by diversifying risk and provide steady capital gains and dividend income. The post 3 Blue-Chip Stocks Every Canadian Should Own appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • The 'bull is just starting': Commodities are a better bet than bonds for the rest of the 2020s, BofA says

    Bank of America said commodities could generate annualized returns of 11%, nearly doubling the recent performance of bonds.

  • Bank of Canada delivers third straight interest rate cut, bringing policy rate down to 4.25 per cent

    In a short statement, the central bank delivered its third straight cut to interest rates, as expected.

  • Nvidia is flashing a sell signal and its huge rally marks the peak of a 40-year market cycle, veteran strategist says

    Most of Nvidia's employees are already millionaires - the "best reason" to sell the stock, one strategist says.

  • Nvidia is suddenly in trouble

    Nvidia, the AI chipmaking titan that was briefly the world’s most valuable company, has suddenly found itself in an unfamiliar position: a major rut.

  • Is BCE’s 8.5% Dividend Yield Safe?

    Telecom giant BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) pays investors an exceptionally high yield of 8.5% right now. ...

  • Nvidia gets subpoena from US DoJ, Bloomberg News reports

    The antitrust watchdog had previously delivered questionnaires, and has now sent legally binding requests to Nvidia, the report said, adding that other companies had also received subpoenas. "Nvidia wins on merit, as reflected in our benchmark results and value to customers, who can choose whatever solution is best for them," a spokesperson for the company said. Last month, the Information reported the Department of Justice had launched an investigation into the company after complaints from competitors that it had abused its market dominance.

  • Corus Entertainment gets breathing room from lenders in amended debt deal

    TORONTO — Corus Entertainment Inc. has negotiated an amendment to a credit agreement with its lenders to give it some increased breathing room as it works to deal with its debt.

  • Nvidia's Blackwell chips to drive the stock into year end: Analyst

    Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) are down nearly 8% today in Tuesday's trading session after investors were disappointed by the chip giant's earnings, despite posting a beat on both the top and bottom lines. Bernstein senior analyst Stacy Rasgon joins Catalysts to discuss the negative reaction and catalysts ahead for the company that will continue its growth. "The print was actually very good. It was fine. The issue that people had on it was not so much the revenues, it was the gross margins. They're guiding gross margins down a little bit into the end of the year. I don't actually think they're guiding them down that much. It's just mixed as they have some of their newer products ramp, and because it's early in those ramps, they have not yet optimized the cost structure," Rasgon explains. He notes that the bigger story is Nvidia's Blackwell chips, which could drive the company's growth throughout the next year: "It does seem very plausible that product cycle, once it starts going, could actually potentially drive another major reflection that is going to be what probably drives the stock like into year end." He argues that once the Blackwell chips hit the market, the ramp moving forward will likely be "solid," and the stock will grow alongside it. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Catalysts. This post was written by Melanie Riehl

  • Shopify (SHOP) Slid in Q2 Despite Strong Results

    Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Fund” second quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the U.S. large cap was once again the place to be. The fund increased 5.7% (Institutional Shares) in the second quarter compared to an […]

  • Jim Cramer on Ford Motor Company (F): ‘Getting Paid To Wait’

    We recently compiled a list of the Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Must-Watch Stocks Today. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) stands against the other must-watch stocks according to Jim Cramer. Jim Cramer recently discussed Nvidia’s latest earnings report on Mad Money. Despite a solid quarter, the […]

  • ‘A very serious situation’: Volkswagen could close plants in Germany for the first time in history

    Volkswagen is weighing whether to close factories in Germany for the first time in its 87-year history as it moves to deepen cost cuts amid rising competition from China’s electric vehicle makers.

  • The century-old Nordstrom department store chain gets a $3.76 billion bid from the Nordstrom family

    NEW YORK (AP) — Members of the Nordstrom family with the help of a Mexican retail group are offering to take the century-old department store private for $3.76 billion per share cash, months after first expressing interest in a buyout.