Intelligence shows further protests planned in coming days, policing minister warns

The government's policing minister has warned that intelligence points to the possibility of more protests in the coming days, despite concerns about violence failing to materialise on Wednesday night.

Police forces had braced for more than 100 far-right disturbances in 41 of the 43 force areas in England and Wales on Wednesday after plans to target immigration centres and lawyers' offices were circulated on social media.

However, around 30 counter-protests appeared to heavily outnumber the rumoured far-right gatherings, with thousands of anti-racism protesters on streets in cities including Newcastle, London, Brighton and Bristol.

Dame Diana Johnson, Chair of the Home Affairs Select Committee, said it’s “good” there was no major violence but added she remains “cautious” about the situation.

"I am cautious about what happened last night. It's good that we didn't see the level of disorder and criminality on our streets that we have in previous days, but obviously this is just the start.

“There is now further intelligence of events during the next few days, and we need to see what happens there."

The Sun reported on Thursday protests are planned in Ballymena, Newcastle, Liverpool, Shrewsbury, Salford, Taunton, Birmingham, Dover, Bournemouth and Glasgow. It said the action was being planed on secret Facebook groups, and was linked to the start of the football season.Dame Diana attributed the absence of far-right protesters on Wednesday to the robust police presence and the swift arrest and prosecution of rioters from previous incidents.

The unrest began last Tuesday when false information spread online claiming that the suspect in the Southport stabbings was a Syrian asylum seeker who had arrived in the UK by small boat last year.

This misinformation sparked a series of riots, leading to over 400 arrests to date.

The Prime Minister has vowed "swift justice" for those involved, with three men handed the first Crown Court sentences for their roles in rioting on Wednesday.

The Crown Prosecution Service said the number of people charged stood at more than 140 on Wednesday, as police chiefs warned rioters they could "expect a knock at the door".

It also emerged that the King has asked for daily updates about disorder, although he is not expected to make any immediate interventions or visit any affected areas.

Ahead of last night's predicted unrest, dispersal orders had been put in place for many of the locations named as targets, including areas of Carlisle, Lincoln, Derby, Durham, South Liverpool and Leicester.

In Bristol, one arrest was made after a brick was thrown at a police vehicle, despite an overwhelmingly peaceful anti-racism protest. Arrests were also made in Dover and Blackpool, where seven people mounted a roundabout with a Union Jack flag and racist chants were heard.

At least eight people were arrested following disorder in Croydon, south London, which police described as "pure anti-social behaviour". Three people were also arrested in Northampton.

Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley attributed the largely peaceful outcome to a robust police presence and community solidarity.

He said: "I'm really pleased with how it went. We put thousands of officers on the street and I think the show of force from the police and, frankly, the show of unity from communities together defeated the challenges that we've seen."