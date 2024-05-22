Intense Hailstorm Batters Northeastern Arkansas as Thunderstorms Hit Region

An intense hailstorm battered northeastern Arkansas as thunderstorms moved through the region on Wednesday, May 22, footage shows.

Footage filmed and posted to X by Matthew Conatser shows strong winds, heavy rain, and hail hitting Jonesboro, Arkansas, on Wednesday afternoon. The National Weather Service (NWS) said thunderstorms increased in intensity that afternoon, and that the strongest storms could produce large hail and strong winds.

According to a local news outlet, thousands of people were left without power after Wednesday’s storm.

The NWS issued a severe thunderstorm watch to remain in effect in the area until Wednesday evening. Credit: Matthew Conatser via Storyful