Intense Wildfire Continues to Burn in Malibu

An intense wildfire in Malibu exploded in size on Tuesday, December 10, prompting authorities to issue several evacuation orders and close roads in the region.

Footage captured by April Maciejczyk shows the Franklin fire raging in Malibu on Tuesday night. Emergency vehicles can be seen driving toward the blaze.

The fire, which began on Monday night, had burned 3,983 acres and was seven percent contained as of Wednesday, Cal Fire said.

According to a local news report, several evacuations remained in place in the region, with at least seven structures reported destroyed and another eight reported damaged as of Tuesday night. Credit: April Maciejczyk via Storyful