Inter Miami-Orlando referee removed after photos posted on social media raise conflict concerns

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Guiherme Ceretta was removed as center referee of the Inter Miami-Orlando City match Saturday after photos of Ceretta on social media created a possible conflict.

The Professional Referee Organization replaced Ceretta with fourth official Jaime Herrera early Saturday afternoon. The photos that prompted the late removal featured Ceretta in Inter Miami merchandise.

Replacement officials have worked the first three weeks of MLS matches after the league and the Professional Soccer Referees Association could not reach a collective bargaining agreement. With the lockout ongoing, the Professional Referee Organization was handling officials’ assignments for the league.

The replacement pool used during the work stoppage features retired officials as well as referees that work in third and fourth divisions.

