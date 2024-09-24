Interactive Resource Center says it's facing a 'humanitarian crisis,' needs community help
Interactive Resource Center says it's facing a 'humanitarian crisis,' needs community help
Interactive Resource Center says it's facing a 'humanitarian crisis,' needs community help
Photos of women in revealing clothes resurfaced online in September alongside claims they showed the vice president.
After watching the presidential election unfold in 2016, my family moved from Connecticut to Switzerland. Our lives drastically improved abroad.
GENEVA (AP) — Police in northern Switzerland said Tuesday that several people have been detained and a criminal case opened in connection with the suspected death of a person in a “suicide capsule.”
Footage shared by a Ukrainian battalion appears to show the use of a fearsome "dragon drone" in a nighttime operation that set an area of trees ablaze.
BOSTON (AP) — The federal government was mostly responsible for a nighttime collision involving a snowmobiler who nearly died after hitting a Black Hawk helicopter that was parked on a Massachusetts trail, a judge ruled in awarding him $3.3 million in damages.
"Housekeepers told me it was normal. I was horrified. I cringe at staying at hotels and take a blanket when I can."
Emily Ratajkowski is calling attention to the connections she claims nobody wants to talk about between Sean “Diddy” Combs and the notorious Menendez brothers.“With everything that’s coming out about Diddy and the allegations and also this new Menendez brothers show called Monsters I think we need to have a conversation about male sexual assault,” the model and actress says in a video posted to TikTok Sunday.Ratajkowski notes that the reason Diddy was able to “hide in plain sight for so long” wa
The incident at the Trump National Doral Golf Club occurred in May 2018
Carly Gregg was sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting her mother when she was 14 years old
A Syrian family seeking a new beginning in Canada saw their hopes for stability shattered after getting their third eviction notice. Despite their efforts, finding housing remains a major challenge. As Neetu Garcha reports, experts highlight the need for a more integrated approach to address both refugee resettlement and the broader housing crisis.
Glen Franz said his team of volunteers were set to head back to their base on Sunday after spending the day searching for a six-year-old girl who had been missing for three nights in north-central British Columbia.Franz, a team leader with Houston Search and Rescue, said the crew had been performing a closed-grid search, standing three to five metres apart as they combed an assigned area. They had been out for more than five hours and were set to return and regroup as nightfall approached.There
Three men are charged with attempted murder and kidnapping
A six-year-old girl who had been missing since Thursday in northern B.C., has been found safe.The child was reported missing at 6 p.m. on Sept. 19 in the community of Southbank, B.C. about 25 kilometres south of Burns Lake and 200 kilometres west of Prince George.News that she had been found was first posted over a live video feed on Facebook.Subsequent video showed dozens of volunteers and searchers cheering as the child was reunited with her mother and taken into an ambulanceIn a statement, RC
Hong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific has banned two passengers from its flights after an argument over seat-reclining etiquette descended into xenophobic insults.
A viral video of what appears to be a male tourist kicking a deer in Nara, Japan, has sparked public outrage, prompting local authorities to implement measures promoting respect for the sacred animals. The viral video: In the viral video that surfaced in July, a man wearing a white shirt is seen kicking deer as he walks along a sidewalk crowded with the animals. The deer in Nara Park are historically revered as “divine messengers” of Shinto gods and have been protected since ancient times.
Luis Armando Albino was 6 years old in 1951 when he was abducted while playing at an Oakland, California park.
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A mentally ill man who killed 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 was sentenced Monday to life in prison for murder after a jury rejected his attempt to avoid prison time by pleading not guilty by reason of insanity.
Erik and Lyle Menendez were convicted of the first-degree murders of their parents and sentenced to life in prison without parole
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas man with a long history of mental illness who has repeatedly sought to waive his right to appeal his death sentence faced execution Tuesday evening for killing his 3-month-old son more than 16 years ago.
The surviving co-founder of the company that owned the doomed Titan submersible is testifying Monday as a US Coast Guard panel continues to investigate what led to the implosion that killed five people last year.