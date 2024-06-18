Our interactive Edition highlights latest Charlotte news, sports

When it comes to ways of getting news that matters, you have choices – lots of them. The Charlotte Observer publishes multiple newsletters a day, has a robust website that is constantly being updated and an app that always has fresh, urgent content.

And today I’m excited to announce the launch of the Observer’s Edition, an innovative, easy-to-use and dynamic news publication that brings to your fingertips the best of everything you love about The Charlotte Observer.

Readers have long been fond of the digital edition of the newspaper delivered to your inbox every morning, but have also shared feedback with us about ways we could make it even better. We’ve taken your suggestions to heart with the new and improved Edition publication.

In addition to the local news, opinion, sports and arts you’re accustomed to reading, you’ll also find much more of what you like, including:

Interactive puzzles and games that allow you to play digitally. (And you can still print out your puzzles, if you would rather do them that way!)

Articles that include links to other stories and additional information, giving you the opportunity to dig deeper and learn more.

Strong visual journalism, including storytelling videos, stunning photo galleries and interactive graphics that enrich your reading experience.

Enhanced features that make it easier to share your favorite articles with family and friends.

Bold design and intuitive navigation that gives you a pleasing reading experience on all devices - desktop computer, laptop, phone and tablet.

Access to content even when you’re not connected to the internet.

Nicely packaged important national and world news of the day.

The Observer’s electronic newspaper is no longer simply a replica of the printed product.

Early print deadlines will no longer prevent you from seeing late developing news. Videos and photos that wonderfully complement major stories now will be included in Edition.

Those interactive puzzles that you’ve missed? They’re back.

Open the app you currently have on your device – or check your email each morning – for the most up-to-date version of Edition.

How does it differ from charlotteobserver.com?

Our newest product is packaged the way print readers enjoy – with sections, for example, for Local, Sports, Obituaries and Opinion.

Be on the lookout for community events during which we will help readers use Edition and other digital devices and answer questions you may have about The Charlotte Observer. If you are an Observer reader who hasn’t activated your digital access, we encourage you to take that step. You’ll be glad you did.

The Charlotte Observer is proud to be a news organization embracing innovation, growing along with our subscribers and meeting our most supportive readers where they are.

What you demand most is quality, meaningful journalism. So while our delivery methods evolve in recognition of today’s expectations and needs, we remain steadfast about adhering to the bedrock principles of watchdog journalism and being of service to you, our subscribers.

We welcome your feedback on Edition. Please contact our Customer Care team at 800-532-5350 or customerservice@charlotteobserver.com with your questions and suggestions.

As always, we appreciate your loyal support of the Observer. You’ve been there for us and we want to be there for you, including with Edition. Your support helps us continue the work we all know is so essential to our community.

Rana L. Cash, Executive Editor