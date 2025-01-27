Interest in archaeology site peaks after TV cameo

The episode of Digging for Britain featuring the Chester House Estate aired earlier in January [North Northamptonshire Council]

A heritage site has received an increased number of inquiries after it featured on mainstream television.

The Chester House Estate in Irchester, Northamptonshire, appeared on BBC Two's Digging for Britain earlier this month, with presenter Prof Alice Roberts exploring the Roman site.

Since the broadcast, the estate has seen a surge in interest, particularly in people wanting to join its Irchester Field School programme.

Jason Smithers, Conservative leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: "It was great to see north Northamptonshire on the national stage and the Chester House Estate receiving the attention it rightly deserves."

The Chester House Estate hit the small screen, uncovering and showcasing finds from the excavation last summer [North Northamptonshire Council]

The programme showcased rare finds from last summer's excavation and featured interviews with archaeologists and volunteers.

After the show aired, the estate said available spaces on the Irchester Field School programme - a hands-on archaeological initiative - were quickly filling up.

Students enrolled in the programme will explore the study of human bones to understand health, diet, and lifestyle in Roman times, examine skeletons and take part in excavation tours, watching archaeologists at work and learning about their techniques.

Helen Howell, deputy leader of the local authority, added: "Even before the Digging for Britain episode aired, our field school programme had already booked over half of the available spaces.

"Now being featured on one of the country's most loved archaeological programmes, inquiries from schools are booming."

Just weeks before the BBC episode aired, the Irchester Field School programme won the Learning, Training and Skills award at the national Archaeological Achievement Awards.

The field school is due to run from 16 June to 4 July, with more than 2,000 students participating last year.

