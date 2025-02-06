Interest rate cut - but economic growth forecast slashed in blow to chancellor

CBC

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that U.S. banks are not allowed to operate in Canada, echoing an earlier statement he'd made on his Truth Social platform — but the claim is false."American banks are not allowed to do business in Canada. Can you believe that?" he said to a room of reporters. Trump has mentioned Canada's banking sector several times recently in relation to trade tensions, suggesting that he has another bone to pick as a tariff dispute simmers between the two countries.S