Russian acrobats who defected to Canada in 1992 have returned to St. John's to celebrate a Newfoundland woman who helped them restart their lives. The former members of the world-famous Moscow Circus and their growing families continue to perform across North America. They say that would not have been possible without the kindness they found in St. John's. "Judy did everything for us. She took my hand and gave me my first steps in Canada. Judy, I love you. For me, she's like my mom," said Alex A