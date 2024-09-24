Elections boss says parties should run nominations, but possibly with tighter rules

Jim Bronskill
·4 min read

OTTAWA — Canada's chief electoral officer is playing down any suggestion that Elections Canada should directly administer political nomination or leadership contests.

In an interview with counsel for a federal inquiry into foreign interference, Stéphane Perrault pointed to the importance of parties controlling their own processes and indicated his agency lacks the resources to administer such contests in any event.

A summary of the August interview was made public at the inquiry Tuesday as Perrault appeared during a public hearing.

Elections Canada has suggested possible changes to safeguard nominations, including barring non-citizens from helping choose candidates, requiring parties to publish contest rules and explicitly outlawing behaviour such as voting more than once.

A report released in June by the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians expressed concern about how easily foreign actors can take advantage of loopholes and vulnerabilities to support preferred candidates.

However, representatives of some parties have told the federal commission of inquiry that such changes may be unwelcome, difficult to implement or counterproductive.

In the August interview with the commission, Perrault noted Elections Canada is a "centralized organization that springs into life in electoral districts across Canada when an election is called," the summary says.

"It does not have the local structures or resources to engage in the ongoing type of operations that would be required to administer nomination and leadership contests across the country."

Perrault noted that in Canada these contests can occur at any time, including during an election period. "The fact that non-fixed date elections can occur, as well as the existence of byelections, adds an additional level of complexity," the summary says.

Perrault said that, to his knowledge, no electoral authority in the world with a comparable system administers nomination contests for political parties.

"Mr. Perrault recalled the importance of party autonomy, and the important value of permitting political parties to establish their own rules and procedures for selecting their leaders and candidates."

He emphasized, however, that just because Elections Canada should not itself administer nomination and leadership contests "did not mean that there should not be additional rules to reinforce the integrity of these contests," the summary adds.

Perrault indicated that Elections Canada had not yet finalized its recommendations.

The inquiry also delved Tuesday into a cyberattack directed at parliamentarians.

Senate officials say they were told in January 2021 about phishing emails targeting parliamentary accounts — attacks that were later attributed to hackers acting on behalf of Beijing.

Some of the emails made it through firewalls and landed in senators' email inboxes, but no one opened the messages and the attackers did not gain access to information on Senate servers, the officials say.

They described the chain of events in an interview earlier this month with inquiry counsel. A summary of the conversation was presented Tuesday during inquiry hearings.

The officials said senators' offices were immediately contacted to ensure any emails were destroyed, and the upper chamber's information services directorate did a search of the Senate database to check that emails were deleted.

It emerged earlier this year that some MPs and senators faced cyberattacks from the hackers because of their involvement with the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, which pushes for accountability from Beijing.

Early on, however, the Senate's information services directorate was not aware the attack might have been conducted by Chinese hackers.

In any event, the Senate officials told the commission, knowing the source of the attack earlier would not have changed the directorate's prompt response.

"We treat all these threats seriously, and we act quickly," David Vatcher, director of Senate information services, testified at the inquiry Tuesday.

Vatcher said the number of attacks linked to foreign states is increasing but represents a minority of the overall attacks the upper chamber faces.

However, he said, the "geopolitical climate is very tense, and it would be crazy to think that these attacks are not going to continue increasing in number and in level of sophistication."

Benoit Dicaire, a House of Commons official responsible for information technology, told the inquiry that phishing emails intended for eight MPs were quarantined by a security feature and never reached the members.

There are indications that some MPs' personal addresses received the messages, but these accounts are beyond House of Commons jurisdiction.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2024.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Severe obesity is on the rise in the US

    Obesity is high and holding steady in the U.S. About 4 in 10 Americans have obesity overall and about 1 in 10 have severe obesity. That's according to new government research.

  • Obesity prevalence among US adults falls slightly to 40%, remains higher than 10 years ago: CDC

    The prevalence of obesity among adults has slightly decreased in the United States but remains higher than 10 years ago, new federal data shows. Among adults aged 20 and older, about 40.3% were estimated to be obese between August 2021 and August 2023, according to a report released early Tuesday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) National Center for Health Statistics. This means more than 100 million American adults have obesity, and more than 20 million adults have severe obesity, according to figures from the U.S. Census Bureau.

  • Greens vow to expand safer supply of drugs in B.C., ex-coroner Lapointe backs plan

    British Columbia's former chief coroner is criticizing plans by two of the province's major political parties for involuntary treatment of people with drug addictions, saying there's little evidence it works and more people will die.

  • Fall begins with new storm to impact central US with severe weather, snow and flooding rain

    Right on time, the first fall storm of the season will bring cooler temperatures and crisper air to the Central U.S. after a dusting of snow in the Colorado Rockies over the weekend.

  • AP Top Stories September 24 A

    Here's the latest for Tuesday September 24th: Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah militants in Lebanon; Thousands in Lebanon flee fighting; President Biden to address U.N. General Assembly; Florida's Gulf Coast prepares for possible hurricane.

  • Canada, U.S. to negotiate Beaufort Sea boundary dispute

    OTTAWA — Canada and the United States say they have created a task force to negotiate a boundary dispute in the Arctic.

  • Caddies and paper bags: Schools figuring out new world of cellphone bans

    From cellphone "hotels" to patchwork policies to recalibrating lesson plans, teachers and schools across Canada are learning to navigate a classroom without cellphones.

  • US-UK airstrikes have not seriously hurt Houthis’ capability, says Yemeni leader

    Yemen government vice-chair fears strikes intended to end shipping chaos are instead helping Houthis rally support

  • New strategy needed to contain Houthis, says Yemen VP

    A rise in Middle East hostilities makes it all the more urgent for regional and international stakeholders to define a new strategy to contain the increasingly well-armed Iran-backed Houthi rebels, Yemen's vice-president said on Tuesday. Yemen's Houthis have been attacking shipping in the Red Sea in protest at Israel's bombardment of Gaza, a war that threatens to spread across the Middle East, and are appearing to be even more emboldened, suggesting they may have acquired hypersonic missiles from Iran. "We think that it's the moment that we join all the stakeholders, local, regional, and also international, to come together to find a strategy, a new strategy to tackle them," Aidarous al-Zubaidi, Yemen's vice president and head of the Southern Transitional Council, told Reuters in an interview.

  • Movie review: 'Megalopolis' dazzles with ambitious art, entertainment

    "Megalopolis," in theaters Friday, fulfills Francis Ford Coppola's ambition of a provocative artistic tale that pushes the boundaries of cinema.

  • Fredericton turns to commission to help settle standoff over funding for new pool

    A newly formed provincial commission is being asked to help resolve an impasse between New Brunswick municipalities that has left a proposed aquatic centre in procedural limbo.Fredericton city councillors voted Monday to ask the Local Governance Commission to intervene after directors with the Capital Regional Service Commission failed to agree on whether the multimillion dollar project should be funded by neighbouring communities or solely by the city."If this can't be called a regional facilit

  • A look at B.C. health care promises ahead of Oct. 19 election day

    VANCOUVER — The state of British Columbia health care has become a key issue ahead of the provincial election on Oct. 19 as the overburdened system attempts to cope with understaffing, frequent short-term closures of emergency rooms and hundreds of thousands of residents who don't have a family doctor.

  • Coppola sets out to stop time with "Megalopolis"

    At 85, with time much on his mind, writer-director Francis Ford Coppola releases his self-funded epic fable "Megalopolis." (Sept. 24)

  • Corrective to Sept. 23 story on Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial

    In a Sept. 23 story on Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial in northern Ontario, The Canadian Press incorrectly reported that the Canadian musician had elected at the end of last year to be tried by a jury in the Superior Court of Justice. In fact, Hoggard made that decision in December 2022.

  • What is Hezbollah? War with Israel in Lebanon and differences with Hamas

    Israel is suspected of a major attack on Hezbollah in Lebanon on Sept 17, which involved exploding pagers that are said to have injured 2,750 people in the country.

  • U.S. concerns grow over soon-to-be Helene as it eyes Florida Panhandle

    A major hurricane, soon-to-be-named Helene, is forecast to make landfall in Florida in a short 72 hours –– the first such occurrence this year

  • Tropical Storm Helene expected to become a hurricane. How bad will wind, rain be in Macon?

    The storm is expected to make landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region, but locally strong winds and heavy rain will move inland and likely bring severe weather to Georgia.

  • TTC staff 'optimistic' federal cash for new subway trains is coming

    Toronto's push to replace dozens of aging subway trains appears to have quietly taken a step forward over the summer, according to a new report headed to the TTC board today.Agency staff say that a request dating back to 2020 to the federal government for $758 million in funding has been tentatively answered. In August, Ottawa told the TTC it's eligible to apply to replace the Line 2 Bloor-Danforth trains under a new multi-billion dollar transit fund established earlier this summer."It is antici

  • Trump pledges to take jobs and factories from allies, China

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Donald Trump said on Tuesday said he would seek to "take" manufacturing jobs from foreign countries, including U.S. allies, if he wins the Nov. 5 election, by offering incentives to encourage companies to relocate to the United States. Trump promised a "manufacturing renaissance" as the centerpiece of his economic plan and said he would offer foreign companies low taxes and little regulation to entice them. "We will take other countries' jobs," Trump said during a speech to supporters in Savannah, Georgia, which has one of the largest ports in the U.S. and is a car-manufacturing hub.

  • As Tupperware files for bankruptcy, longtime salesperson says the company gave her unique opportunities

    For Myrtle Mitton, a key element of selling Tupperware was being able to teach others. "I was able to teach young families and young moms how to make meals and how to cook and how to properly store food and how to save money with their groceries," said Mitton, who sold Tupperware for 28 years. "Really being able to teach what we call homemaking skills — people had no clue." Last week, the iconic food storage company filed for bankruptcy,after the company's shares tumbled to their lowest level on