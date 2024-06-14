Interlaken Fire burning near Twin Lakes grows to 500+ acres
The Interlaken Wildfire burning near Twin Lakes is at 578 acres and 0% containment as of Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. Forest Service’s latest assessment.
All eyes are on Thursday's severe thunderstorm risk across parts of southern Ontario and western Quebec -- one that includes large hail, damaging winds, and the threat for tornadoes. Be sure to remain weather-aware
The Miami area faces dangerous flooding Wednesday as repeated bouts of torrential rain deluge Florida, flooding streets and neighborhoods and stranding travelers.
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the latest details on severe weather today.
Fully restoring Calgary's water service will take longer than expected, but exactly how long is still undetermined.Work to fix a feeder main break that triggered citywide water restrictions last week can now resume after two workers were injured at the site.At around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, a contractor was welding to install the metal collar on the new section on the pipe. While doing that, a chain broke and caused injuries.Alberta's Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) was called in. The provinci
Parks Canada has issued an area closure notice in Waterton Lakes National Park after two people were attacked by a bear.The two hikers were scrambling up Ruby Ridge from Crandell Lake on Tuesday at about 2 p.m. when they encountered the bear, Parks Canada said in a statement."The bear charged the pair and both individuals were injured in the attack. Bear spray was deployed and the bear disengaged, allowing the pair to leave the area," the release said.The pair were able to hike out and were take
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The reported birth of a rare white buffalo in Yellowstone National Park fulfills a Lakota prophecy that portends better times, according to members of the American Indian tribe who cautioned that it’s also a signal that more must be done to protect the earth and its animals.
While Florida copes with damaging flooding, forecasters were turning their eyes Thursday to another storm brewing in the Gulf of Mexico.
The strong El Nino weather condition that added a bit of extra heat to already record warm global temperatures is gone. It's cool flip side, La Nina, is likely to breeze in just in time for peak Atlantic hurricane season, federal meteorologists said.
The same storm that gave us a view of the northern lights last month also delivered a healthy dose of radiation to Mars' surface.
Parts of Broward and Miami are underwater following severe storms.
People are urged to avoid driving if possible and to not attempt to drive through high water.
OTTAWA — The governments of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador urged a Senate committee Thursday to quickly pass legislation that would help establish a wind industry off Canada’s East Coast.
CLARINGTON, Ont. — Ontario's new energy minister is unapologetic about the province's use of natural gas to partly fuel growing energy needs, calling opposition to it "ideological." Stephen Lecce took over the portfolio last week in a cabinet shuffle, when he was moved from the education file that he oversaw for five years. Premier Doug Ford also gave the ministry a new name, dubbing it the Ministry of Energy and Electrification, and Lecce said it is about building the energy infrastructure need
El Niño has officially come to an end and the ripples from its demise will shake up weather around the globe.
A private helicopter flying overhead noticed the word and called the authorities, who airlifted the kite surfer to safety.
Officials with Fisheries and Oceans Canada in southwest Nova Scotia say they don't know how much lobster is being landed outside of the commercial fishing season in St. Marys Bay.That admission came during a meeting on Wednesday in Yarmouth as part of the advisory committee for Lobster Fishing Area 34, the lucrative fishing grounds from Digby to Baccaro Point.The meeting concentrated on conservation and protection, with fishermen and industry reps raising concerns about the amount of lobster Sip
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California Legislature signaled its intent on Thursday to cancel a $400 million loan payment to help finance a longer lifespan for the state’s last nuclear power plant, exposing a rift with Gov. Gavin Newsom who says that the power is critical to safeguarding energy supplies amid a warming climate.
Stay alert: A severe storm threat covers southern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario throughout the afternoon and evening on Wednesday. Large hail, strong winds, and the risk of tornadoes are all on the table
Florida Gov Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for several counties, including Miami-Dade, as “life-threatening” flash floods hit on Wednesday, June 12.The footage here, captured by local Anasstasiya Skrund, shows cars submerged in floodwaters in Miami as emergency services retrieve them with a tow truck.The National Weather Service warned various counties in southern Florida of “life-threatening flooding” and “widespread road closures” on Wednesday evening.DeSantis said a state of emergency was declared for Broward, Collier, Lee, Miami-Dade, and Sarasota counties due to “major flooding”. Credit: Anasstasiya Skrund via Storyful
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency on Wednesday following intense flash flooding in south Florida.