International Court of Justice top judge Nawaf Salam named Lebanon’s prime minister

Dalal Saoud
·4 min read
UPI
Nawaf Salam, the head of the International Court of Justice, had been named to the prime minister post several times since the country's 2019 financial collapse. Hezbollah and its allies constantly vetoed him. File photo by Remko de Waal/EPA-EFE

BEIRUT, Lebanon, Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Nawaf Salam, the head of the International Court of Justice, was named Monday as Lebanon's new Prime Minister after he won the support of 84 parliamentarians in another blow to the once powerful Hezbollah.

Salam, 72, was selected by 84 lawmakers, while his rival, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, received nine votes after a day of binding parliamentary consultations led by newly elected President Joseph Aoun.

Thirty-five legislators abstained from naming anyone. They included Iran-backed Hezbollah and its Shiite ally, the Amal movement led by House Speaker Nabih Berri, as well as some Sunni and Christian legislators.

Mohamad Raad, the head of Hezbollah's 15-member parliamentary bloc, reflected his group's dismay over the voting results and Salam's nomination.

Raad said their meeting with Aoun was meant to "express our regret to those who want to tarnish" the consensus that emerged with the president's election last week.

Hezbollah and the Amal movement voted for Aoun reportedly as part of a deal under which the incumbent Mikati, whom they support, was to be named again as prime minister.

"Once again, some are lurking for dismantling, division, cancellation and exclusion deliberately and maliciously," Raad said.

However, he emphasized Hezbollah's right to demand the formation of a new government in which all the country's components are represented, warning that any cabinet that does not respect "co-existence will have no legitimacy."

Raad said his group will monitor "with calm and wisdom" the new government's actions to secure the withdrawal of Israeli troops from south Lebanon, the release of Hezbollah prisoners captured during their 14-month war, reconstruction of war-ravaged areas and the "right implementation" of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.

Hezbollah suffered heavy blows during its war with Israel, forcing it to accept a U.S.-sponsored cease-fire agreement Nov. 27 to end the hostilities. Under the 60-day deal, the militant group should withdraw to south of the Litani River and would not be allowed to rebuild its infrastructure.

On its part, Israel started to gradually pull out from occupied parts in southern Lebanon, paving the way for the Lebanese Army and security forces to deploy and take control of the border area.

The Israeli pullout and Lebanese Army take-over should be completed by Jan. 27 -- a challenge for Aoun and the new cabinet, which also will face the difficult task of securing funds to start the reconstruction of Beirut's southern suburbs -- southern and eastern Lebanon that were largely destroyed by Israeli air and ground relentless bombardment.

The war that started in October 2023 in support of Gaza killed or wounded more than 20,000 people.

Lebanon has a unique power-sharing system to secure representation of the country's different communities. Under this system, the president, who is also the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, should be a Christian Maronite, the prime minister should be a Sunni Muslim and the house speaker should be a Shiite Muslim.

Salam, a jurist who served as Lebanon's permanent representative to the U.N. from 2007 to 2017, had been named to the prime minister post several times since the country's 2019 financial collapse. Hezbollah and its allies constantly vetoed him.

He was named again Sunday night, even though he never officially declared his candidacy. He was expected to arrive in Beirut by Tuesday morning from The Hague.

Salam, who was born in Beirut in 1953 to a well-known political family, was the first Lebanese and second Arab to head the International Court of Justice when he was elected to the U.N.'s World Court in February 2024. He first joined the court as a judge in 2018.

Under his court presidency, it found Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory to be "unlawful" and said it should come to an end "as rapidly as possible." The court also ordered Israel to halt its military assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Salam began his teaching career in the late 1970s as a history professor at the Sorbonne University in Paris. He also taught international relations and law at the Harvard Law School in Boston and the American University of Beirut.

He is a holder of a doctorate in history from the Sorbonne, a master of law from Harvard Law School and a state doctorate in political science from the Institute of Political Studies in Paris.

Salam is married to Sahar Baassiri, who had served as ambassador, permanent representative of Lebanon to UNESCO in Paris.

She has a master's degree in journalism from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism and worked for An Nahar newspaper in Beirut as foreign editor and columnist. She also served as a United Press International correspondent in Beirut.

The couple has two children.

