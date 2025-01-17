International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor meets with Syrian leader in Damascus

MOLLY QUELL
Updated ·2 min read
FILE - Karim Khan, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court looks up prior to a press conference in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor Karim Khan made an unannounced visit Friday to Damascus to confer with the leader of Syria’s de facto government on how to ensure accountability for alleged crimes committed in the country.

Khan's office said he visited at the invitation of Syria’s transitional government. He met with Ahmad al-Sharaa, the leader of Syria’s new administration who was formerly known as Mohammad al-Golani, and the foreign minister to discuss options for justice in The Hague for victims of the country's civil war, which has left more than half a million dead and more than six million people displaced.

Al-Sharaa is a former al-Qaida militant who severed ties with the extremist group years ago and leads Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS, the group leading the new authority in Syria. The former insurgent group, considered a terrorist group in the U.S., led the lightning offensive that toppled longtime dictator Bashar Assad last month and is now the de facto ruling party in the country.

Assad, who fled to Russia in December, waged an oppressive campaign against anyone who opposed him during his more than two decades in power.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rights groups estimate at least 150,000 people went missing after anti-government protests began in 2011, most vanishing into Assad’s prison network. Many of them were killed, either in mass executions or from torture and prison conditions. The exact number remains unknown.

The global chemical weapons watchdog found Syrian forces were responsible for multiple attacks using chlorine gas and other banned substances against civilians.

Other groups have also been accused of human rights violations and war crimes during the country’s civil war.

The new authorities have called for members of the Assad regime to be brought to justice. It is unclear how exactly that would work at this stage.

Syria is not a member of the ICC, which has left the court without the ability to investigate the war. In 2014, Russia and China blocked a referral by the United Nations Security Council which would have given the court jurisdiction. Similar referrals were made for Sudan and Libya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khan's visit comes after a trip to Damascus last month by the U.N. organization assisting in investigating the most serious crimes in Syria. The International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism for Syria was created to assist in evidence-gathering and prosecution of individuals responsible for possible war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide since Syria’s civil war began in 2011.

The group's head, Robert Petit, highlighted the urgency of preserving documents and other evidence before they are lost.

Latest Stories

  • Billionaires Are Selling Amazon Stock and Buying This TSX Stock in Bulk

    These two tech stocks are both heavily into e-commerce and artificial intelligence, but one simply has more room to grow than the other. The post Billionaires Are Selling Amazon Stock and Buying This TSX Stock in Bulk appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 1 Incredible Dividend Stock Canadian Investors Should Buy While Down 19%

    This dividend stock may be down, but don't count it out if you're looking for long-term income and stable returns. The post 1 Incredible Dividend Stock Canadian Investors Should Buy While Down 19% appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • CNN Plots to Bury the Anchor Trump Hates Most

    CNN is considering a substantial demotion for one of its highest-rating stars—who also happens to be a longtime antagonist of President-elect Donald Trump. CNN chief Mark Thompson called Jim Acosta on Wednesday to propose that his show, CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta, be moved from its 10 a.m. ET time slot to midnight, according to the newsletter Status News. “The move would effectively exile Acosta to the Siberia of television news,” media reporter Oliver Darcy pointed out.

  • Trump Cries ‘CORRUPTION!’ Over FBI Shutting DEI Office Before His White House Return

    President-elect Donald Trump has cried foul over the FBI shuttering its diversity, equity and inclusion wing just before his return to the White House. Trump and his MAGA allies have long railed against DEI, which they see as a fast track for under-qualified people to attain jobs that would have otherwise gone to better-suited candidates without regard to ethnicity or gender. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), even accused the FBI of having “prioritized” DEI over “protecting the American people.” The

  • Donald Trump Posts ‘Blacklist’ Online And Critics Fear The Same Thing

    The president-elect’s request of potential government employees was slammed.

  • WATCH: MAGA Lawmaker Thrown to Ground as He Tries to Defy Georgia House Ban

    A MAGA state senator in Georgia was shoved to the ground and arrested Thursday for trying to defy a ban and forcefully enter the House chambers. Colton Moore was thrown down as he tried to push his way past police and officials to make it inside the chamber for Gov. Brian Kemp’s state of the state speech. Moore, 31, was banned indefinitely from the chambers last year after he referred to the late House speaker David Ralston as “one of the most corrupt Georgians we’ve seen in our lives” during a

  • Jill Biden expresses disappointment with Pelosi: ‘We were friends for 50 years’

    First lady Jill Biden expressed her disappointment with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a new interview with The Washington Post, providing rare public comments about the fractured relationship between her husband, Joe Biden, and Pelosi following the president’s departure from the 2024 race.

  • How Albertans feel about premier's approach to Team Canada tariff threat response | Canada Tonight

    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith refused to sign a joint statement of unity from the federal government and Canada’s premiers against U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s threat to impose punishing tariffs on Canadian goods. Former Alberta politician Gary Mar says Smith’s reluctance to sign onto the agreement is in part because of the ‘disproportionate impact’ it may have on Alberta.

  • Donald Trump Declares Stance On LA Olympics After Allies Call To Move Them To Red State: Report

    Some conservatives have claimed that alleged mismanagement of the wildfires shows Los Angeles couldn't handle the sporting event.

  • Mark Carney launches leadership bid, comes out swinging against Pierre Poilievre

    OTTAWA — Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney officially kicked off his bid to replace Justin Trudeau on Thursday by launching barbs at Pierre Poilievre and describing the Conservative leader as a dangerous, sloganeering populist.

  • How Trump could try to stay in power after his second term ends

    Though the 22nd Amendment prohibits Trump from being elected president again, it does not prohibit him from serving as president beyond Jan. 20, 2029. A schiolar of politics and history explains.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Says Confirmation Hearings Have ‘Finally Found the Dumbest Person in the Senate’ | Video

    A confident Freudian slip on Fox News was the nail in the coffin for the ABC host The post Jimmy Kimmel Says Confirmation Hearings Have ‘Finally Found the Dumbest Person in the Senate’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • China has been stockpiling a key US crop before Trump takes office

    President-elect Donald Trump has threatened tariffs of 60% against all Chinese goods, igniting fears of retaliatory tariffs from China.

  • See Bolton’s response to Trump’s ‘blacklist’ post that called him ‘dumb as a rock’

    In a recent post about hiring for his new administration, President-elect Trump said he’s looking to avoid hiring people who worked for Nikki Haley, Paul Ryan, Mitt Romney, Liz Cheney, John Bolton, and many other Republicans who have been critical of Trump. Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton, talks about Trump’s post with CNN’s Kasie Hunt.

  • Cuba starts freeing prisoners a day after the US said it would lift terror designation

    HAVANA (AP) — Cuba started releasing some prisoners Wednesday as part of talks with the Vatican, a day after President Joe Biden's administration announced his intent to lift the U.S. designation of the island nation as a state sponsor of terrorism.

  • Russia says any British military role in Ukraine under new 100-year deal would be worrying

    Russia said on Friday that any placement of British military assets in Ukraine under a new 100-year partnership agreement between Kyiv and London would be of concern to Moscow. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked about the possibility of Britain setting up military bases in Ukraine under the agreement announced on Thursday by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

  • Trump Family and Friends Don’t Like Don Jr.’s New Girlfriend

    President-elect Donald Trump isn’t convinced Florida socialite Bettina Anderson is a good fit for Donald Trump Jr. following his split from MAGA “mamacita” Kimberly Guilfoyle. Sources told Mediaite that the president-elect and his advisers worry Anderson’s partying ways could hurt Don Jr. “Individuals close to the president have expressed growing concerns about the potential liability posed by his son’s new relationship,” a Trump family friend told Mediaite on Monday.

  • Greenland PM Dashes Trump’s Hopes Live on Fox News

    Greenland Prime Minister Múte Egede said on Fox News that his country’s residents “don’t want to be Americans,” despite what any possible public relations stunts by right-wingers like Donald Trump Jr. might suggest. “We will always be a part of NATO. We will always be a strong partner for the U.S. We are close neighbors. We have been cooperating in the last 80 years, and I think the future has a lot to offer to cooperate with,” Egede told anchor Bret Baier. “But we want to also be clear,” he sta

  • Democratic senator on Biden’s farewell plea: ‘Now he tells us’

    Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) said statements in President Biden’s farewell speech came much too late in a Thursday statement, raising question with the commander in chief’s parting remarks. “Now he tells us. Biden speaks out against dark money, for climate action, and for SCOTUS term limits. I pressed four years for this speech,” Whitehouse posted…

  • Mysterious airstrip appears on a Yemeni island as Houthi rebel attacks threaten region

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A mysterious airstrip being built on a remote island in Yemen is nearing completion, satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press show, one of several built in a nation mired in a stalemated war threatening to reignite.