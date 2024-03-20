International Day of Happiness: How the holiday got its start plus the happiest US cities

Today is International Day of Happiness! So, what is today all about? Well, according to the United Nations, it's all about happiness. Seems pretty obvious right? Well, the UN uses the day to emphasize how happiness should be a "fundamental human goal."

"Governments and international organizations should invest in conditions that support happiness by upholding human rights and incorporating well-being and environmental dimensions into policy frameworks," states its website.

The UN has released the 2024 World Happiness Report today. The United States has landed at number 23 dropping out of the top 20.

International Day of Happiness: How did it start?

The holiday started when the General Assembly of the United Nations of decided that March 20th would be International Day of Happiness.

According to the UN's website, it did this because it believes the relevance of happiness and well-being are universal goals and aspirations in the lives of human beings worldwide.

"[The General Assembly] also recognized the need for a more inclusive, equitable and balanced approach to economic growth that promotes sustainable development, poverty eradication, happiness and the well-being of all peoples," states the website.

What makes people happy in America? Analyst weighs in

Happiness can come from many places, but something as simple as buying able to afford to buy groceries and make dinner can make a huge difference in someone's life.

"Money can buy happiness to a certain degree because a stable income is essential for a person’s physical and mental wellbeing," said Cassandra Happe, a WalletHub Analyst, in a statement.

Currently, according to WalletHub's data, Fremont, California is the happiest city in the country.

According to Happe, the average income is a contributing factor. Nearly 80% of the households in the city have an annual income over $75,000.

"Studies have shown that people who make at least $75,000 per year are happier than people with lower incomes," said Happe. "In addition, Fremont has the lowest separation and divorce rate in the country and the lowest share of adults who report having 14 or more mentally unhealthy days in the past month.”

The United State's national average income by the end of Q4 in 2023 was $59,384, with Mississippi being the lowest-earning state with an average income of $48,048 and Massachusettes being the highest at $86,840.

What are the happiest cities in the US?

In honor of the holiday, Wallet Hub released a list of the top 20 happiest cities in the United States, along with five facts:

1. Fremont, CA 11. Sioux Falls, SD 2. Overland Park, KS 12. Huntington Beach, CA 3. San Jose, CA 13. Minneapolis, MN 4. Madison, WI 14. Garden Grove, CA 5. Irvine, CA 15. San Diego, CA 6. Honolulu, HI 16. Fargo, ND 7. San Francisco, CA 17. Portland, ME 8. Pearl City, HI 18. Seattle, WA 9. Columbia, MD 19. Lincoln, NE 10. Scottsdale, AZ 20. Bismarck, ND

Interesting facts and key stats

Pearl City, Hawaii, no. 8, has the lowest depression rate. It's 2.7 times lower than in Lewiston, Maine, the city with the highest rates.

Newark, New Jersey, not on the list, has the lowest number of suicides per 100,000 residents. The city's rate is 7.9 times lower than Casper, Wyoming's, the city with the highest.

Fremont, California, No. 1, has the lowest separation & divorce rate. It's 4.6 times lower than Detroit's, the city with the highest.

South Burlington, Vermont, not on the list, has the lowest share of adults sleeping less than 7 hours per night. Its share is 1.9 times lower than in Detroit, who also ranked the highest in this category.

Missoula, Montana and Bismarck, North Dakota, have the lowest average commute time. Their rate is 2.6 times lower than New York's, the city with the highest.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: International Day of Happiness 2024: The holiday explained