International law enforcement operation targets group of cybercrime websites

AJ Vicens
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington

By AJ Vicens

DETROIT (Reuters) - The FBI and a host of law enforcement agencies seized a series of cybercrime-related websites on Wednesday, according to a seizure notice posted to the websites and one of the agencies involved.

The websites’ seizure, carried out as part of “Operation Talent,” according to the seizure notice, includes websites and information on customers and victims.

A spokesperson for Europol told Reuters in an email Wednesday that “an operation, coordinated by Europol, is currently undergoing,” and that more information would be released over the next 24 hours.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The operation targeted websites associated with Cracked, Nulled, StarkRDP, Sellix and MySellix, according to tech news website Bleeping Computer and VX-Underground, an online repository for malware research and discussion.

The sites each played various roles in the cybercrime ecosystem or were abused by cybercriminals to facilitate access to stolen login credentials, stolen and pirated software and video game cheats, and stolen credit card information, according Bleeping Computer.

A message posted in a Cracked Telegram channel Wednesday afternoon confirmed its site had “been seized ... with specific reasons being undisclosed.” The message said the site administrators were awaiting information from its domain host and data center. “A sad day indeed for our community,” the message read.

(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Latest Stories

  • Trump plans to sign the Laken Riley Act into law as his administration's first piece of legislation

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday will sign the Laken Riley Act into law as his administration's first piece of legislation. It mandates the detention and potential deportation of people in the U.S. illegally who are accused of theft and violent crimes before they've actually been convicted.

  • Ex-detective in Kansas left suicide letters before his body was found ahead of trial

    MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A former police detective in Kansas left five suicide letters before fatally shooting himself as he was about to stand trial last month over allegations that he sexually assaulted and terrorized vulnerable Black women for decades, investigators announced Tuesday.

  • Man Was Allegedly Caught in the Act of Sexually Abusing a Child, Then Said, 'It Is What It Is': Police

    Luis Lopez-Martinez, 38, is being held on a $250,000 bond, authorities say

  • Viral TikTok Video Showed Man Using Baby to Clean Snow from Car. Now He's Likely to Be Arrested, Say Police

    The man has not yet been charged but could be soon, police say

  • Man accused of putting GPS trackers on vehicle; Saskatoon police warn drivers to look out for more trackers

    A 46-year-old Saskatoon man has been charged after GPS trackers were secretly attached to another man's vehicle, and police say they believe there may be more trackers out there.The issue came to light on Sept. 6, when a person contacted Saskatoon police to report having found two trackers on his vehicle, the police service said in a Wednesday news release.Police say their investigation identified a suspect, and a search warrant was executed at an apartment in the 2000 block of 20th Street W., i

  • 'I need her gone': Suspended lawyer wanted gun to 'take care' of ex-client, trial hears

    The first witness in the criminal trial of suspended Ottawa defence lawyer James Bowie has testified that he "descended into madness" and became "obsessed" with an ex-client who accused him of extortion in late 2022, to the point of asking for a gun to "take care" of her.At that time, court heard Bowie was being investigated by the Law Society of Ontario, and that he was the subject of media coverage about his ex-client Leanne Aubin's allegations that he offered her his legal services in exchang

  • Sweden eyes sending inmates abroad as prisons full due to gang crime wave

    Sweden can send criminals to serve their sentences in prisons abroad, a government-appointed commission said on Wednesday, as the country struggles to handle an influx of new inmates arising from a wave of gang crime. "There is a need to work with new solutions within the Prison and Probation Service," Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer told a news conference, saying Sweden was already in talks with other countries about renting space in their prisons. Sweden has been plagued by gang crime that has escalated over the last two decades and has seen the Nordic nation top the rankings of deadly gun violence per capita in Europe.

  • 14 members of an Australian religious group are convicted over diabetic girl's death

    BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Two bereaved parents and 12 fellow members of an Australian religious congregation accused of killing an 8-year-old girl by withholding her diabetes medication were found guilty on Wednesday of manslaughter.

  • He lost his son to suicide after a ‘sextortion’ scam. The alleged scammer was just extradited to the US

    A Nigerian man has been extradited to the US to face charges in the “sextortion” of a South Carolina teen who died by suicide in 2022. Prosecutors allege the scammer posed as a young woman, persuaded 17-year-old Gavin Guffey to send him nude photos and then threatened to publicize them if Guffey didn’t send money.

  • Quebec man fined for helping defective pool owners seek compensation via Facebook

    When Quebec City resident Philippe Vézina noticed the cedar planking around his eight-year-old pool was starting to rot, he contacted the manufacturer.But Trévi, a Quebec pool company, merely offered a discount on replacement parts, and that wasn't enough as far as Vézina was concerned. He joined a Facebook group with about 60 members, all complaining about the same problem."We started chatting about it and quickly realized the scale of the problem with Trévi," he said.Little did he know, he was

  • Two girls who pleaded guilty in alleged fatal swarming sentenced to probation

    TORONTO — Two girls who pleaded guilty in the alleged fatal swarming of a homeless man in Toronto will not face further time in custody after an Ontario judge found Tuesday that the strip searches they underwent while detained had violated their right to privacy.

  • US-born girl shot dead by father in Pakistan over TikTok videos, say police

    A man who had recently brought his family back to Pakistan from the United States on Wednesday confessed to shooting dead his teenage daughter, motivated by his disapproval of her TikTok content, Pakistani police said. The shooting happened on a street in the southwestern city of Quetta on Tuesday. The suspect, Anwar ul-Haq, initially said that unidentified gunmen shot and killed his American-born, 15-year-old daughter before he confessed to the crime, police official Babar Baloch said.

  • A tragedy at Cape Spear, N.L., has broken hearts 10,000 kilometres away in India

    Sandeep Kaur has been missing since Jan. 15, when she was swept into the ocean at Cape Spear, a national historic site near St. John's. (Submitted by Disha Behniwal)The death of a woman who was swept into the ocean at Cape Spear, N.L., earlier this month is sending shock waves to the other side of the globe, as a distressed family in the Indian state of Punjab tries to understand what happened to 22-year-old Sandeep Kaur."I am very sad," Gurmail Singh, Sandeep's father, wrote to CBC News on the

  • Trump Justice Department says it has fired employees involved in prosecutions of the president

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump Justice Department said Monday that it had fired more than a dozen employees who worked on criminal investigations into President Donald Trump.

  • Vaughan HVAC store broken into for 3rd time in 5 months, police say

    An HVAC store in Vaughan, Ont., has been broken into for a third time by thieves who smash their way in, grab what they can, and quickly take off, police say.Metalworks HVAC Superstores was targeted in incidents in August, October, and most recently on Jan. 23, according to York Regional Police. Security camera footage from the first two thefts provided to the CBC by Metalworks shows a van being used to smash through the shop's large garage-style doors. In the most recent incident, which came af

  • Federal judge hears request to block an upcoming nitrogen gas execution in Alabama

    The state of Alabama urged a federal judge Tuesday to allow the nation's fourth execution with nitrogen gas to proceed next week, but a doctor who witnessed an earlier execution by the new method told the judge the inmate appeared to be in distress and awake minutes longer than officials predicted. Alabama has carried out all three of the nation's executions using the gas and has set a Feb. 6 execution date for Demetrius Terrence Frazier, 52. Separately Tuesday, Frazier's mother and death penalty opponents asked Michigan's governor to bring Frazier back there to finish a life sentence in the state for a separate murder conviction in the killing of a 14-year-old girl.

  • Two Edmonton teens found guilty in fatal group attack outside school

    Two more teenagers accused in the killing of a Grade 10 student outside an Edmonton high school are guilty of manslaughter.Court of King's Bench Justice Peter Michalyshyn handed down his decision Monday for a pair of young men referred to in court as D.P. and S.G.They're among a group of seven young people charged after a fatal attack on April 8, 2022. At the time, their ages ranged from 14 to 17.None of them can be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Additional publication bans are also

  • 'Disgusted': Healthcare worker charged after video shows her dancing over disabled patient

    'I was appalled and disgusted that anyone would create such a video featuring a disabled person,' Loganville's police chief said about the video.

  • Police investigating illegal seal hunt after animal killed at Portugal Cove-St. Philip's marina

    Tammy Shea and her daughter, Lydia, went to the St. Philip's marina on Monday to see a seal that a seal that was resting there. Instead, Tammy claims she saw a man take away the seal, dead, in his car. (Jenna Head/CBC)What started as a chance to see a seal up close in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's has now turned into a police investigation.The animal was allegedly shot and killed on Monday night.Tammy and Lydia Shea live near the marina where the incident is said to have happened. Tammy Shea told C

  • Mo. Woman Goes on Shooting Spree Targeting Her Exes — Killing 2 People and Injuring 1 in Multi-State Rampage

    Taylor Santiago is accused of killing her ex-husband while a 12-year-old child was in another room: police