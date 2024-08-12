International Oscar Race: Latvia Submits Annecy Award Winner ‘Flow’

Latvia has selected Gints Zilbalodis’ “Flow” as its entry in the best international feature category of the 97th Academy Awards. The animated feature had its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival and won four prizes at Annecy.

Sideshow and Janus Films acquired North American rights to the film out of Cannes and are planning a theatrical release this year.

Latvia’s selection was made by the Latvian Selection Committee, a commission of film industry experts established by the National Film Center.

The film was co-written by Zilbalodis and Matiss Kaza, with a score by Zilbalodis and Rihards Zalupe. It was produced by Zilbalodis and Kaza, alongside Ron Dyens and Gregory Zalcman.

The 97th Oscars will take place on March 2, 2025.

