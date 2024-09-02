International Overdose Awareness Day
Saturday was International Overdose Awareness Day. News 5 anchor Tiffany Tarpley spoke to Tyler Cumberledge, whose brother died from an overdose, to help spread awareness.
The former president's latest defense backfires on social media.
Critics hit the former president with a harsh reminder of his own recent history.
A pair of Toronto lawyers accused of embezzling nearly $7 million from real estate clients has been found in contempt of court for failing to hand over financial records
‘The Mooch’ Anthony Scaramucci said he judges people’s hatred of the former president using the ‘Melania standard’
Vice President Kamala Harris said a lot during her interview alongside running mate Tim Walz with CNN’s Dana Bash. And a lot of it came through on her face, according to microexpressions expert Annie Särnblad.The Q&A session was Walz and Harris’ first joint interview, watched live by nearly 6 million viewers on Thursday night, and Bash covered a wide range of topics—most of them addressing claims made by her opponent, Donald Trump.In a series of analytic videos made exclusively for The Daily Bea
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A few months ago, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was one of the few prominent Republicans consistently keeping his distance from Donald Trump, whose brash style seemed to be the antithesis of a brand of politics Cox had carefully cultivated that centered on unity and respect.
"I wish I could say I swooped in and saved Nina from her tormentors, but I would have to accept failure — and acknowledge my own powerlessness — in order to do that."
Trump asks how their husbands ‘put up’ with them as his appeal with women voters begins to crash
Anthony Scaramucci has claimed that Melania Trump wants Kamala Harris to win the 2024 presidential election, and that she “hates” her husband. The former White House communications director recycled allegations that the former first lady is not keen on four more years in the White House during an interview with the MeidasTouch podcast over the weekend.Claiming Melania “is tired of all this nonsense,” Scaramucci said of the 2024 presidential campaign: “Nobody wants (Kamala Harris) to win more tha
A group of customers are hoping to save the popular item by reaching out to Costco.
The actress has been wearing a parade of jewelry-centric outfits at the Venice Film Festival.
The experts agree this is the best way to get crispy roasted potatoes.
Rita Ora just matched her ultra-chic slime green itsy bitsy bikini to her earrings and we're obsessed. See photos
Blake Lively's acclaimed shark movie The Shallows has become available to stream on Netflix in the UK and Ireland.
Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva has apologised after she came under fire for her "terrible behaviour" towards a ball girl at the US Open. The 29-year-old was on her way to a third-round defeat to Italy's Jasmine Paolini when she was booed by the crowd at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York after appearing to snub a ball girl. Footage shows three balls being tossed towards Putintseva ahead of her next serve - but the player ignored them, staring back at the girl without moving her position.
Footage making its rounds on social media shows what appear to be humanoid robots posing at the World Robot Conference in Beijing last week. But instead of showing off the latest and greatest in humanoid robotics, two of the robots turned out to be women cosplaying as futuristic robots, seemingly hired by animatronics company […]
Bindi Irwin has admitted her daughter Grace will "probably" be her only child with her husband Chandler Powell.
It chimes in with his spokesperson's claims that the president "never resorts to rudeness".
From donations to social media memorial posts, Maple Leafs continue to mourn the tragic loss of the Gaudreau brothers.
Norway's Royal House marked Princess Martha Louise's wedding to Durek Verrett on Saturday with a commemorative family photo - see picture.