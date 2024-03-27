International pressure on Israel won't work: Netanyahu

STORY: "It was a message first and foremost to Hamas: 'Don't bet on this pressure, it's not going to work,'" he said in videoed comments at a meeting with visiting U.S. Senator Rick Scott.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Tuesday (March 26) he stressed with U.S. officials the importance of U.S.-Israeli ties and of maintaining Israel’s qualitative military edge in the region, including its air capabilities.ilities.

Gallant was speaking to reporters during his second day of meetings with senior U.S. officials in Washington at a time when wartime relations between U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have sunk to a new low.