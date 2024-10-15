Internet back in thousands of homes after damage

Openreach workers told the BBC they were called to the site of the outage, near Trent Bridge [BBC]

Thousands of homes and businesses in Nottinghamshire are now "back to normal" after they were left without telephone and internet services.

Telecommunications company Openreach said it had replaced and repaired 700m (2,296ft) of cable after it was "maliciously damaged" on Sunday.

On Monday evening, Openreach reconnected about 10,000 properties that were affected, including businesses that were unable to use card payment machines.

A spokesperson for Openreach said: "Everything is now back to normal and we thank the local community for their patience and understanding.”

The network was damaged close to Trent Bridge, according to Openreach, with the properties affected "mainly in West Bridgford and The Meadows".

Follow BBC Nottingham on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2210.

More on this story

Related links