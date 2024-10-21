Internet, phone service outages planned over 3 nights in southern N.W.T.

Northwestel technicians splicing in several kilometers of new fibre last spring in the aftermath of massive wildfire activity in the South Slave region of the N.W.T. (Submitted by Northwestel - image credit)

Internet, cell and phone services — including 911 — may be affected for three nights this week in the N.W.T.'s South Slave region.

The outage is due to scheduled maintenance by NorthwesTel and will affect Enterprise, Fort Resolution, Fort Smith, Hay River and Kakisa.

The work is scheduled to happen between midnight and 6 a.m. from Tuesday to Friday and will interrupt service for up to two hours each night.

Technicians will be removing temporary fibre optic lines that were installed in response to wildfires in the region and will replace them with permanent infrastructure.

In an advisory, the territorial government said residents in a health emergency who can't reach a hospital or health centre by phone should go there directly.