The internet reacts to Jenn Tran's dramatic finale on 'The Bachelorette': 'This is so evil'

The Bachelor franchise, in classic fashion, promised the end of "The Bachelorette" Season 21 would be the most dramatic yet.

Based on internet reactions, they might have been right this time.

Tuesday night's "After the Final Rose" episode showed the end of the journey for lead Jenn Tran, the first Asian-American lead on the show.

Jenn chose Devin, a 28-year-old freight company owner from Houston, over 31-year-old veteran Marcus as her season's winner. But before the audience saw the engagement, Devin and Jenn took the hot seat together. Jenn said Devin had a lot of doubts during filming and after the show, adding that he broke off the engagement over the phone.

Then, host Jesse Palmer rolled the tapes of Jenn proposing to Devin and he proposing back, as Jenn watched along with the studio audience, sobbing.

Bachelor Nation was....displeased.

Fans blame network for making Jenn Tran watch engagement after breakup

Several users were upset that Jenn had a difficult conversation with Devin and then had to watch the once-happy moments over.

im not rocking with the fact that abc hyped up the first asian american bachelorette, sharing she's making history and breaking barrier, just to straight up humiliate her like this in the end... #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/GHpYgB8LPe — amy💕✨🌸 (@realitytvyapper) September 4, 2024

One user was so moved to write up a reaction in notes and post the screenshot to X.

"It's not entertainment to watch someone in the midst of such insurmountable pain that they're nearly gasping for air," the post read. "And it's not cute or funny that at the very height of that pain you make them rewatch what they just described as the worst day of their life, in front of a live studio audience and next to the person responsible for that pain."

No clue what’s going on… but I just flipped the channel & saw Jesse Palmer tell girl whose engagement just ended how amazing her proposal was though… then asks her to watch it as she bawls



“and nobody can ever take that away from you”



WTF. This shows crazy #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/tmt4HduNqo — Chris Law (@ChrisLaw) September 4, 2024

But fans will remember this isn't the first time the audience has watched a proposal when the couple went their separate ways before the finale. Rachel Recchia got engaged to Tino Franco at her season's finale but they broke up after filming ended due to a cheating scandal. Fans still saw the proposal on the "After the Finale Rose" episode.

this is SO evil 😭😭😭😭 cancel the whole franchise for putting her through this rn like how are u gunna make her watch the proposal after THAT whole conversation #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/3hi6YQfLEf — kait (@tuumuchtv) September 4, 2024

Maria Georgas takes the spotlight again

Another revelation out of the tense conversation between Devin and Jenn was that he followed Maria Georgas on social media the day after breaking off the engagement. Georgas was a favorite contestant on Jenn's season of "The Bachelor" and was also a contender to be the Bachelorette.

“i woke up the next morning to you following girls on instagram. not just any girls….but maria” #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/dkts8NE52M — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) September 4, 2024

The feeling of being compared to another girl is the WORST and it happened twice this season. If these men wanted Maria that bad they should’ve left immediately after finding out she WASN’T the Bachelorette instead of wasting Jenn’s time. https://t.co/Pb1ES8EQFH — Riley McKinniss (@rileymck22) September 4, 2024

"I can't excuse the Instagram follow; I know how much that hurt you," Devin said. "Obviously, I failed you, and there's nothing I can say other than that."

